Trade volume with Iraq could increase to $30 billion: Business leader

Trade volume with Iraq could increase to $30 billion: Business leader

BAGHDAD
Trade volume with Iraq could increase to $30 billion: Business leader

Türkiye and Iraq could boost their bilateral trade volume to $30 billion, according to Halit Acar, chairman of the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) Türkiye-Iraq Business Council, who pointed to the Development Road Project and Iraq’s potential accession to the World Trade Organization as key drivers of growth.

Acar stressed that the Development Road Project will inject significant momentum into bilateral trade, creating a vital transit corridor that will benefit not only Iraq and Türkiye but also the wider Middle East, Africa and Europe.

He noted that Turkish companies, while currently more active as subcontractors in Iraq’s reconstruction efforts, could take on larger roles in the future.

He also underlined the need to shift investment focus away from the Kurdistan Regional Government, which he said has reached saturation, toward Iraq’s other 15 provinces.

Southern Iraq and Kirkuk, he emphasized, hold vast untapped potential. Kirkuk, in particular, is emerging as a developing city with strategic importance, serving as a bridge between the north and south.

While acknowledging that security concerns persist in some areas, Acar expressed confidence that these issues will be resolved in the near future.

He highlighted opportunities for Turkish businesses across multiple sectors, including energy, production, construction and health care, stressing that investments in Iraq’s south and in Kirkuk would deliver long-term benefits.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats
LATEST NEWS

  1. Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

    Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

  2. Court orders release of talent manager in Gezi Park case

    Court orders release of talent manager in Gezi Park case

  3. Erdoğan vows Türkiye’s continued support for Palestinians

    Erdoğan vows Türkiye’s continued support for Palestinians

  4. US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

    US Marines to train in Panama as regional tensions rise

  5. Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'

    Denmark PM urges 'very strong answer' to Russia's 'hybrid war'
Recommended
Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September

Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September
Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 3.2 percent in September

Consumer prices in Istanbul rise 3.2 percent in September
Manufacturing slowdown continues, survey shows

Manufacturing slowdown continues, survey shows
Massive housing project aims to curb rent, property prices

Massive housing project aims to curb rent, property prices
General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans

General strike in Greece over 13-hour workday plans
Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US

Taiwan rules out making 50 pct of its chips in US
WORLD Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

Gaza aid flotilla says Israeli warships intercepting boats

A flotilla carrying aid to Gaza said Israeli forces were on Wednesday intercepting its latest bid to break an Israeli blockade of the war-battered Palestinian territory.

ECONOMY Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September

Eurozone inflation accelerates to 2.2 pct in September

Eurozone inflation edged up in September buoyed by energy costs, official data showed Wednesday, reinforcing expectations the European Central Bank will not make further interest rate cuts this year.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿