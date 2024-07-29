Touristic Diyarbakır Express revitalizes city’s tourism

The launch of the “Touristic Diyarbakır Express” on April 19 has invigorated the city’s tourism industry.

The new service, beginning its journey from the capital Ankara, offers passengers a unique opportunity to explore historical, cultural and natural wonders along the route to the eastern province of Diyarbakır.

The train, which started its services in the region on April 19, has garnered significant interest and acclaim.

“Our train covers a distance of 1,051 kilometers where our guests witness the gastronomy and must-see places of Diyarbakır,” said Mehmet Sabahattin Genç, the provincial director of culture and tourism.

The train’s operations have attracted significant interest, and the Diyarbakır Express’s inclusion in Time magazine’s “World’s Greatest Places of 2024” has further boosted enthusiasm.

“This recognition has given a serious boost to our economy and tourism,” Genç noted.

Diyarbakır welcomed 1.25 million tourists last year, and Genç is optimistic this figure will be surpassed this year.

“We believe that the number of foreign tourists will increase rapidly, especially after Time magazine included Diyarbakır among the top 100 destinations.”

“Being on the list is a significant advantage for us. All around the world, when a trip is to be planned, magazines such as Time and the destinations of the world's leading travel and tourism agencies are considered. We are hopeful and extremely happy about the revival of tourism in our region. I hope it will be auspicious for our province.”

Tourism sector representatives highlighted the ongoing efforts to promote the region.

“The real work starts now. We need to promote this destination more globally and domestically. By hosting tourism journalists, travel agencies and tour operators, we can significantly boost tourism in the next two to three years,” said Serdar Baturay, the chairman of TÜRSAB Mesopotamia Regional Representative Board.

"If the right moves, hospitality and agreements are made, we can gain 300-500 percent momentum in a very short time. Because if you offer a tour in one of the 100 valuable destinations in the world, the selling rate is very high. From now on, as tourism professionals, we need to increase our connections with operators abroad.”

The Diyarbakır Express features prominently on Time magazine’s list alongside the Zeyrek Tiled Bath, a masterpiece by Mimar Sinan from the early 1500s commissioned by Barbaros Hayreddin Pasha, the captain of the Ottoman Navy.

The meticulously restored bath, which reopened in May after 13 years of work, showcases thousands of blue-white patterned tiles that add to its historical charm.