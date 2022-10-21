Tourist arrivals may exceed 2019 level next year: Association head

ISTANBUL
The number of foreign tourists visiting Türkiye is likely to exceed its 2019 level, says Firuz Bağlıkaya, board chair of the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB).

“There is no doubt about it, we will surpass the 2019 level. We are expecting a new record,” Bağlıkaya said.

In 2019, foreign tourist arrivals increased by 14.1 percent from the previous year to more than 45 million people.

“Tourism activity has been going on as expected in 2022. Despite all the challenges from the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, [arrivals from] other alternative markets, such as the Middle East, Germany, and the U.K. have been on the rise, which helps compensate for the losses.”

The 2023 tourist season will be much better, he said, adding that the target is to make Türkiye one of the top three countries in global tourism.

“Türkiye has a lot to offer…from medical tourism to cultural tourism to cruise tourism and golfing, not to mention the beaches and warm weather. We have the potential to compete [with other countries],” Bağlıkaya said.

“I am confident that we can achieve the target of making Türkiye one of the top three countries in the world within the shortest time by working together with tour operators, hoteliers, transport companies and travel agencies.”

Earlier this week, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said that given the performance since the start of the year, Türkiye is likely to attract more foreign tourists and generate more tourism revenues than foreseen in revised targets set for 2022.

The upwardly revised targets for this year foresee 47 million foreign tourists and $37 billion in tourism revenues.

In January-August, 29.3 million foreign tourists visited Türkiye, up more than 108 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

TÜRKIYE

Erdoğan to discuss NATO bid with Swedish PM in Türkiye
