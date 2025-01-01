Tourism-related consumption hits 2.4 trillion Turkish Liras

ANKARA

The value of total consumption made for tourism purposes in Türkiye was 2.37 trillion Turkish Liras in 2023, up from 1.38 trillion liras in the prior year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

Travel agencies and other reservation services were all provided for tourism purposes, according to TÜİK.

The share of the value of total tourism consumption in total domestic supply was 3.7 percent rising from 3.4 percent in 2022.

In 2023, 98.8 percent of accommodation services, 59.3 percent of passenger transportation services and 45.4 percent of cultural services were carried out for tourism purposes.

Direct employment in the industry for tourism purposes increased by 4.6 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year and reached to 998,000 people.

The share of employment in tourism in total employment was 3.2 percent in 2023, TÜİK said.

This was 3.6 percent or more than 1 million in 2019 but declined to 2.5 percent to less than 800,000 in 2020, when the global tourism and travel industry was affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The employment in tourism rose to 750,000 or 2.6 percent of the total employment in 2021.