Tourism expected to contribute $135 bln to Turkish economy this year

ISTANBUL

This year, tourism is on track to contribute an estimated 5.2 trillion Turkish Liras (about $135.35 billion) to the national economy — roughly 12 percent of GDP, with both foreign and domestic tourist spending set to grow, according to data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

In a fresh report, the WTTC projected sectoral growth at more than $5.2 billion above last year’s levels.

The WTTC study forecasts that both local and foreign tourists will contribute to this growth.

Foreign visitor spending is projected to reach $67.7 billion in 2025, reflecting Türkiye’s rising popularity on the global stage. Meanwhile, domestic visitor expenditure is expected to hit $36.5 billion, highlighting the country's vibrant internal tourism market.

The report also anticipates that the travel and tourism industry will support 3.3 million jobs across Türkiye this year, accounting for more than 10 percent of all employment.

From food services and cultural events to transportation and hospitality, the sector is generating long-term opportunities for millions of Turkish citizens.

Türkiye’s vision has been important in driving its growth in tourism and it’s been very important that Türkiye has put itself on the map as a tourist destination, Julia Simpson, CEO of WTTC told Anadolu Agency.

Turkish Airlines flies to more destinations than any other airline in the world and it means that Türkiye is very well connected. And connectivity is very important, she noted.

Simpson acknowledged that while global conflicts affect tourism, the impacts tend to be localized. “Travelling and tourism is very resilient in many ways and the impact of the conflicts tend to be quite local in terms of travel and tourism. I think it’s great that Türkiye always welcomes the people traveling the world with open arms,” she said.

However, she also warned that economic uncertainty stemming from tariffs and trade disputes could create some turbulence for the sector in the short term.

“It’s certainly true that when you have an unsettled market and uncertainty, no investor likes that. I hope very much that some trade deals can be struck and that some of this will naturally be resolved. But in the short term, it certainly creates some turbulence,” Simpson said.

Despite these potential headwinds, Simpson noted that Türkiye's tourism numbers remain strong. In terms of tourist numbers, she said Türkiye currently was not feeling any impact.

Looking ahead, Simpson said the WTTC expects the global travel and tourism sector to grow by 6.7 percent in 2025, reaching approximately $11.7 trillion in value.