Tourism expected to contribute $135 bln to Turkish economy this year

Tourism expected to contribute $135 bln to Turkish economy this year

ISTANBUL
Tourism expected to contribute $135 bln to Turkish economy this year

This year, tourism is on track to contribute an estimated 5.2 trillion Turkish Liras (about $135.35 billion) to the national economy — roughly 12 percent of GDP, with both foreign and domestic tourist spending set to grow, according to data from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

In a fresh report, the WTTC projected sectoral growth at more than $5.2 billion above last year’s levels.

The WTTC study forecasts that both local and foreign tourists will contribute to this growth.

Foreign visitor spending is projected to reach $67.7 billion in 2025, reflecting Türkiye’s rising popularity on the global stage. Meanwhile, domestic visitor expenditure is expected to hit $36.5 billion, highlighting the country's vibrant internal tourism market.

The report also anticipates that the travel and tourism industry will support 3.3 million jobs across Türkiye this year, accounting for more than 10 percent of all employment.

From food services and cultural events to transportation and hospitality, the sector is generating long-term opportunities for millions of Turkish citizens.

Türkiye’s vision has been important in driving its growth in tourism and it’s been very important that Türkiye has put itself on the map as a tourist destination, Julia Simpson, CEO of WTTC told Anadolu Agency.

Turkish Airlines flies to more destinations than any other airline in the world and it means that Türkiye is very well connected. And connectivity is very important, she noted.

Simpson acknowledged that while global conflicts affect tourism, the impacts tend to be localized. “Travelling and tourism is very resilient in many ways and the impact of the conflicts tend to be quite local in terms of travel and tourism. I think it’s great that Türkiye always welcomes the people traveling the world with open arms,” she said.

However, she also warned that economic uncertainty stemming from tariffs and trade disputes could create some turbulence for the sector in the short term.

“It’s certainly true that when you have an unsettled market and uncertainty, no investor likes that. I hope very much that some trade deals can be struck and that some of this will naturally be resolved. But in the short term, it certainly creates some turbulence,” Simpson said.

Despite these potential headwinds, Simpson noted that Türkiye's tourism numbers remain strong. In terms of tourist numbers, she said Türkiye currently was not feeling any impact.

Looking ahead, Simpson said the WTTC expects the global travel and tourism sector to grow by 6.7 percent in 2025, reaching approximately $11.7 trillion in value.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital
LATEST NEWS

  1. Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

    Probe initiated into sexual abuse in hospital

  2. Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

    Turkish Green Crescent hosts int’l event to tackle addiction

  3. Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

    Ottoman sultan’s 71 heirs recognized after 15-year legal battle

  4. Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

    Gov’t committed to construct canal in Istanbul: Minister

  5. 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

    60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says
Recommended
Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya
TPAO to explore natural gas and oil at two sites in Hungary

TPAO to explore natural gas and oil at two sites in Hungary
Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe

Istanbul Airport becomes busiest airport in Europe
Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts

Bank of Japan holds rates, lowers growth forecasts
16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defense spending

16 EU states seek budget concessions to lift defense spending
Tech giants Meta and Microsoft report strong earnings

Tech giants Meta and Microsoft report strong earnings
Monthly inflation rate expected to pick up in April

Monthly inflation rate expected to pick up in April
WORLD 60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

60-year-old Cyprus talks reach new stage, Ankara says

In a diplomatic first, Turkish and Greek Cypriots did not discuss a federal model during their latest informal meeting in Geneva under the U.N. auspices, Turkish diplomatic sources have stressed, calling this a new stage in efforts for the resolution of the problem on the island that marks its 60th anniversary.
ECONOMY Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade minister, delegation of businesspeople visit Libya

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, accompanied by representatives of Turkish contracting companies, has paid a visit to Libya to discuss bilateral ties.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿