Topkapı Palace open for night visits

ISTANBUL
Topkapı Palace, one of Türkiye’s most iconic landmarks, will welcome visitors on Saturday nights through mid-September, offering a rare chance to explore its courtyards and treasures under the evening lights.

 

Topkapı Palace, operated by the Turkish Presidency of National Palaces, opened its gates for night tours starting June 21, the longest day of the year. The evening visits will continue every Saturday until Sept. 14, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

 

With its historical significance, unique architecture, grand courtyards and priceless collections, the palace is expected to offer a strikingly different ambiance under the glow of night lighting.

 

Evening visits will be held in two groups each Saturday at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets will be available at the palace entrance, with all tours starting and ending at the main Imperial Gate, known as Bab-ı Hümayun.

 

Audio guides will be available at the entrance, and the café located in the First Courtyard will remain open during visiting hours.

 

Key areas accessible during the night tours include the Kubbealtı, Weapons Museum, the Courtyard of the Concubines and the Imperial Hall in the Harem, as well as the Privy Chamber and Golden Road. In the Inner Courtyard, visitors will be able to explore the Chamber of Sacred Relics, the Audience Hall, the Fatih Pavilion and the Dormitory of the Campaigners.

 

Among the highlights are some of the most precious objects of the Ottoman Empire, including the famed Spoonmaker’s Diamond, the Topkapı Dagger and the Golden Throne.

 

The Fourth Courtyard, also known as the Garden of Pavilions, will also be accessible. Guests will be able to stroll along the Pool Terrace and enjoy views of Istanbul’s historical skyline from the İftariye Pavilion and panoramic scenes of the city from the Mecidiye Pavilion terrace. The structures in this section, however, can only be viewed from the outside.

