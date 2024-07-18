Topkapı Palace exudes distinctive charm at night

LEVENT KULU

Topkapı Palace Museum.

For the first time since 1924 when it opened as a museum, Topkapı Palace, affiliated with the National Palaces Department, was opened to visitors at night on June 29.

With this new practice that offers the opportunity to explore Topkapı Palace under night lights, Topkapı Palace is open to visitors every Saturday between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Tickets for the night visit can be purchased from the box office for a cost of 5,000 Turkish Liras for tourists but 1,000 liras is charged for Turkish citizens. Night visits are made in groups. The first group is accepted at 9 p.m. while the second group is accepted at 10 p.m.

I start my night visit at the Harem (seraglio) section of the palace, one of the most important historical structures inherited from the Ottoman Dynasty.

As I walk alone through the historical corridors in silence and darkness of the night, I feel as if I have taken time back 500 years with a time machine.

In the Harem section, Karaağalar Pareyr Room, Karaağalar Courtyard, Concubine Corridor, Valide Sultan's Apartment, Hünkar Bath, the room of Murat III, Apartments of the Favorites, Mabeyn Courtyard and Golden Road, I arrive at Kuşhane Kitchen, which was recently opened to visitors. Sultans used to eat their meals here on special occasions.

Magnificence of Spoonmaker’s Diamond

After a short break, I am in the Supply Room located in the third courtyard of the palace. Spending some time in silence in the garden of the palace and watching the sky gives peace of mind.

On the opposite side are the Department of Sacred Relics and the Fatih Mansion. I first visit the Treasure exhibition on the Fatih Mansion side. The Spoonmaker's Diamond shines in the display case as usual.

Watching Istanbul at night from the balcony of Fatih Mansion offers a unique viewing experience. As a person who has visited Topkapı Palace many times before, I can say that the night visit experience has a very different magic.

It was very difficult to take photos at some spots in the dark of night, but I felt like an Ottoman Sultan. The tour is organized in groups and the number does not exceed 300 people. This offers the feeling of a personal experience, contrasting with the bustling crowds during the day.