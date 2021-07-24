Top Turkish, Spanish diplomats discuss relations

  • July 24 2021 09:55:00

Top Turkish, Spanish diplomats discuss relations

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Top Turkish, Spanish diplomats discuss relations

Turkey and Spain agreed to sustain the impetus in bilateral relations, Turkey's foreign minister said on July 23.

Congratulating Jose Manel Albares for his appointment as Spain's new foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that preparations for “The Seventh Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit” were also discussed in a telephone call between the two ministers.

Previously an envoy to France, Albares was appointed to his new post on July 12.

WORLD Biden assures Afghan president of continued US support

Biden assures Afghan president of continued US support
MOST POPULAR

  1. Ghost town Varosha awaiting to reopen

    Ghost town Varosha awaiting to reopen

  2. Yachts race for parking spot in tourism hotspot Bodrum

    Yachts race for parking spot in tourism hotspot Bodrum

  3. Number of expats in Turkey triples

    Number of expats in Turkey triples

  4. Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

    Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

  5. Sources mobilized to help flooding victims: Erdoğan

    Sources mobilized to help flooding victims: Erdoğan
Recommended
Ankara rejects UN Security Councils statement on Varosha

Ankara rejects UN Security Council's statement on Varosha
Turkey aims to establish peace in Afghanistan: Parliament speaker

Turkey aims to establish peace in Afghanistan: Parliament speaker
EU lost its credibility on Cyprus issue, says Turkish foreign minister

EU lost its credibility on Cyprus issue, says Turkish foreign minister
Germany wants very good relations with Turkey: Merkel

Germany wants very good relations with Turkey: Merkel
Turkey responds to criticism on Turkish Cyprus opening Varosha

Turkey responds to criticism on Turkish Cyprus opening Varosha
Turkey extends condolences to China over deadly floods

Turkey extends condolences to China over deadly floods
WORLD Biden assures Afghan president of continued US support

Biden assures Afghan president of continued US support

With the last U.S. forces on the way out of Afghanistan, U.S. President Joe Biden assured President Ashraf Ghani of U.S. diplomatic and humanitarian support on July 23 as Taliban advances piled pressure on the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.

ECONOMY Steel exports reach $9.2 bln in first half of 2021

Steel exports reach $9.2 bln in first half of 2021

Turkey’s steel imports hit $9.2 billion in the first half of this year, according to the Aegean Exporters Association (EİB) figures.

SPORTS Ahmed Musa joins Fatih Karagümrük

Ahmed Musa joins Fatih Karagümrük

Ahmed Musa on July 22 joined Istanbul’s VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük from Nigerian football club Kano Pillars.