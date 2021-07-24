Top Turkish, Spanish diplomats discuss relations

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey and Spain agreed to sustain the impetus in bilateral relations, Turkey's foreign minister said on July 23.

Congratulating Jose Manel Albares for his appointment as Spain's new foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter that preparations for “The Seventh Turkey-Spain Intergovernmental Summit” were also discussed in a telephone call between the two ministers.

Previously an envoy to France, Albares was appointed to his new post on July 12.