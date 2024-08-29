Türkiye's presence in Syria prevents 'terror corridor,' sources say

ANKARA

Defense sources have said Türkiye's military presence in northern Syria is essential to preventing the formation of a "terror corridor" along its border.

“We, as Türkiye, want to see a democratic and prosperous Syria, not one plagued by instability and where terrorist organizations are running rampant,” the sources told local media on Aug. 29.

The statement comes as the neighbors signal the possibility of mending relations after a years-long dispute.

“Türkiye's presence in Syria prevents the division of Syrian territory and the creation of a terrorist corridor there,” the sources said.

They were responding to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's recent remarks on the normalization efforts.

"The initiatives did not yield any results worth mentioning despite the seriousness and genuine keenness of mediators," he stated in a speech to the Syrian parliament on Aug. 25.

Assad said while he desires a withdrawal of Turkish troops, it is not a precondition for dialogue.

Türkiye has control over a large territory in northern Syria as a result of operations between 2016 and 2020.

The neighbors have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged the latter into a protracted and devastating conflict.

Recent developments suggest a possible thaw in relations between Ankara and Damascus.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said earlier in July he would extend an invitation to Assad "any time" for possible talks to restore relations.

The Russian-mediated direct talks in 2022 ended without success as Damascus insisted on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory.

Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler hinted on Aug. 12 that ministerial-level discussions could occur.

The potential meeting is contingent on the creation of suitable conditions, daily Hürriyet quoted Güler as saying.

He has expressed Türkiye's readiness to support the adoption of a comprehensive constitution in Syria, the facilitation of free elections and the establishment of a secure environment conducive to normalization.

The minister said only after these are achieved and border security is fully ensured will Türkiye consider coordinating a potential withdrawal from Syria.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also engaged with Syrian opposition leaders on Aug. 8.

They discussed recent developments in the Syrian war and Türkiye's support for “meaningful and realistic dialogue and negotiation” toward a U.N.-backed solution, according to a statement from Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.