Türkiye warns of Israeli minister's 'extremely dangerous' attempt to alter Jerusalem's status

ANKARA

Muslim worshippers walk at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in Jerusalem's Old City, April 5, 2024.

Türkiye has condemned recent remarks by Israel's National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, regarding the construction of a synagogue at the Al-Aqsa Mosque site, labeling it a "new and extremely dangerous" attempt to change the status and identity of Jerusalem and its sacred sites.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry emphasized that Ben-Gvir's comments are illustrative of Israel's ongoing efforts to alter the status of Jerusalem, which have triggered outrage across the Islamic world and concern among those "with common sense."

The statement stressed that provocations against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, a site holy to Muslims, offend the faith's adherents globally and escalate tensions worldwide. It further warned that increasing Israeli attacks on Palestinians pose a growing threat to regional and global stability, urging the international community to intervene to curb Israel's aggressive actions and safeguard Palestinians.

Ben-Gvir, leader of the Jewish Power Party, told Israel's Army Radio on Monday, "The policy allows for prayers on the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque). There is equal law for Jews and Muslims. I would build a synagogue there."

This marked the first public declaration by the Israeli minister regarding the construction of a synagogue within the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. Recently, Ben-Gvir has repeatedly advocated for allowing Jewish prayers at the site. His comments came amid ongoing incursions by illegal Israeli settlers into the complex, observed by Israeli police, who are under the jurisdiction of the far-right minister.

The Al-Aqsa compound is Islam's third holiest site and a symbol of Palestinian national identity, but it is also Judaism's holiest place, revered as the site of the second temple destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD.

Under the status quo maintained by Israeli authorities, Jews and other non-Muslims are allowed to visit the compound in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem during specified hours, but they are not permitted to pray there or display religious symbols.

In recent years, the restrictions at the compound have been increasingly flouted by hardline religious nationalists like Ben Gvir, prompting sometimes violent reactions from Palestinians.

Since taking office as national security minister in December 2022, Ben Gvir has visited the disputed holy site at least six times, drawing severe condemnations.

Jordan hit back at Ben Gvir's latest remarks.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar also condemned the Israeli minister's comments.