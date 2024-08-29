MHP files a lawsuit against former CHP leader

MHP files a lawsuit against former CHP leader

ANKARA
MHP files a lawsuit against former CHP leader

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has filed a lawsuit against former main opposition leader and presidential candidate, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu over his statements praising a criminal and his crimes.

An indictment admitted by a heavy panel court in Ankara demands a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence and political ban for Kılıçdaroğlu, according to reports.

Three MHP lawmakers filed the lawsuit on Kılıçdaroğlu in 2022 when he was enjoying a parliamentary immunity. The lawsuit was set in motion after Kılıçdaroğlu lost that immunity in May 2023.

The lawmakers argue that Kılıçdaroğlu’s statements about jailed former co-leader of the People’s Democratic Party Selahattin Demirtaş were in violation of the Turkish Penal Code. Demirtaş has been in prison since 2016 over his alleged role in the 2014 uprising that claimed the lives of dozens of people in southeastern Anatolia.

Kılıçdaroğlu reacted against the lawsuit on late August 28.

“All these demonstrate perfectly who is disturbed by my statements. The judiciary is under the control of [President Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan and not mine. The judiciary is not independent; it acts in line with the instructions of the [presidential] palace,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

MHP is the closest ally of Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP). Kılıçdaroğlu ran against Erdoğan in the May 2023 presidential polls and lost against him. He was later unseated from the CHP chairmanship.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions
LATEST NEWS

  1. Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

    Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

  2. China will not impose tariffs on European brandy

    China will not impose tariffs on European brandy

  3. Apple in talks to invest in ChatGPT creator OpenAI: report

    Apple in talks to invest in ChatGPT creator OpenAI: report

  4. Montenegro extradites gang leader to Türkiye

    Montenegro extradites gang leader to Türkiye

  5. Telegram chief's arrest raises 'red flags' for tech bosses

    Telegram chief's arrest raises 'red flags' for tech bosses
Recommended
Montenegro extradites gang leader to Türkiye

Montenegro extradites gang leader to Türkiye
Türkiye marks Victory Day on 102nd anniversary

Türkiye marks Victory Day on 102nd anniversary
Over 100 suspected ISIL members arrested in Türkiye

Over 100 suspected ISIL members arrested in Türkiye
Ministry rules out ‘rent in gold’ speculation after report

Ministry rules out ‘rent in gold’ speculation after report
Atatürk’s loge from first Turkish opera preserved in Ankara

Atatürk’s loge from first Turkish opera preserved in Ankara
Türkiye, Iraq have common will in fighting terrorism: Turkish ministry

Türkiye, Iraq have common will in fighting terrorism: Turkish ministry
EUs Borrell hopes for renewed dialogue with Türkiye after Brussels meeting

EU's Borrell hopes for renewed dialogue with Türkiye after Brussels meeting
WORLD Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

Armenia, Azerbaijan sign regulation on joint work of border delimitation commissions

Armenia and Azerbaijan on Friday signed the regulation on the joint work of border delimitation commissions, according to the Armenian Foreign Ministry.
ECONOMY China will not impose tariffs on European brandy

China will not impose tariffs on European brandy

China will not impose provisional tariffs on European brandy makers, the government has announced, even though it said it had found evidence of dumping.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿