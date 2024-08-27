Türkiye reaffirms support for Pakistan after terror attacks leave 74 dead

ANKARA

Türkiye reaffirmed its support for Pakistan on Monday following a series of terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province that resulted in at least 74 deaths

In an official statement, the Ministry expressed profound sorrow, saying, “We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and convey our condolences to their families.”

The statement emphasized Ankara's unwavering support for the Pakistani government and its people in their fight against terrorism.

According to reports from officials and local media, at least 74 people, including 21 terrorists and 14 security personnel, were killed during several hours of clashes and attacks in southwest and northwest Pakistan.

The Pakistani army reported that coordinated attacks were launched by terrorists on the army in the Musakhel, Qalat, and Lasbela districts, resulting in the deaths of 21 militants and 10 paramilitary troops. Additionally, four law enforcement personnel lost their lives in the clashes.

In recent years, Pakistan has experienced an increase in terror attacks, particularly in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces. Although mineral-rich, Balochistan is Pakistan's largest yet poorest province, enduring a low-intensity insurgency from Baloch separatists who claim long-standing neglect in development efforts.

Furthermore, Balochistan plays a critical role in the $64 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, which aims to link China's strategically vital northwestern Xinjiang province with Balochistan's Gwadar port through a network of roads, railways, and pipelines designed for transporting cargo, oil, and gas.