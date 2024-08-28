Erdoğan extends condolences to Bangladesh's Yunus over deadly floods

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan extended his condolences to the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Muhammed Yunus, on Tuesday, following the deadly floods in Bangladesh.

During a phone call, Erdoğan also discussed bilateral relations and various regional and global issues with Yunus, according to a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate on X.

"President Erdoğan stated that Türkiye stands, as always, with the people of Bangladesh in their fight against the disaster and healing the wounds," the statement said.

Erdoğan highlighted the ongoing cooperation between Türkiye and Bangladesh across various sectors and expressed hope that the upcoming elections under Bangladesh's interim government would yield "auspicious results" for the people. He also conveyed his best wishes to Yunus for success.

Two countries are partners under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the D-8 organization.

The recent floods in eastern Bangladesh have resulted in at least 27 fatalities and displaced thousands, according to local media. Authorities report that approximately 5.17 million people have been affected by the flooding.