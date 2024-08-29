Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara

ANKARA

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accepted letters of credence from six newly appointed ambassadors during a ceremony at the presidential complex in Ankara on Aug. 29.

The ambassadors are Germany's Sibylle Katharina Sorg, Denmark's Ole Toft, Switzerland's Guillaume Bertrand Scheurer, Ghana's Nicholas Peter Andoh, Latvia's Bahtijor Hasans and Maldives' Abdul Raheem Abdul Latheef.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced new assignments for several embassies and permanent missions.

Among the appointments, İlhan Saygılı has been named ambassador to Serbia, and Şebnem İncesu has been appointed as the new ambassador to Switzerland.

Other ambassador assignments include Murat Lutem as ambassador to Lebanon, Hayriye Kumaşçıoğlu to Slovenia, Esra Cankorur to New Zealand and Oğuzhan Ertuğrul to Japan.

Further diplomatic reshuffles include İrfan Neziroğlu being appointed as ambassador to Pakistan, Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak to Bahrain and Gürsel Dönmez to Austria.

Bekir Gezer will serve as the ambassador to Tanzania, Ferhat Alkan to Mozambique, Ayşe Selcan Şanlı to Trinidad and Tobago, Oya Yazır to Laos, Volkan Oskiper to Cameroon, Yusuf Burak Rende to Sierra Leone, Metin Ergin to South Sudan and Hüseyin Barbaros Dicle to Zambia.

In addition, Zeynep Kızıltan has been appointed as the permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), while Esen Altuğ has been named as the permanent representative to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).