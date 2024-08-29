Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara

Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara

ANKARA
Erdoğan welcomes new ambassadors in Ankara

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accepted letters of credence from six newly appointed ambassadors during a ceremony at the presidential complex in Ankara on Aug. 29.

The ambassadors are Germany's Sibylle Katharina Sorg, Denmark's Ole Toft, Switzerland's Guillaume Bertrand Scheurer, Ghana's Nicholas Peter Andoh, Latvia's Bahtijor Hasans and Maldives' Abdul Raheem Abdul Latheef.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced new assignments for several embassies and permanent missions.

Among the appointments, İlhan Saygılı has been named ambassador to Serbia, and Şebnem İncesu has been appointed as the new ambassador to Switzerland.

Other ambassador assignments include Murat Lutem as ambassador to Lebanon, Hayriye Kumaşçıoğlu to Slovenia, Esra Cankorur to New Zealand and Oğuzhan Ertuğrul to Japan.

Further diplomatic reshuffles include İrfan Neziroğlu being appointed as ambassador to Pakistan, Ayşe Hilal Sayan Koytak to Bahrain and Gürsel Dönmez to Austria.

Bekir Gezer will serve as the ambassador to Tanzania, Ferhat Alkan to Mozambique, Ayşe Selcan Şanlı to Trinidad and Tobago, Oya Yazır to Laos, Volkan Oskiper to Cameroon, Yusuf Burak Rende to Sierra Leone, Metin Ergin to South Sudan and Hüseyin Barbaros Dicle to Zambia.

In addition, Zeynep Kızıltan has been appointed as the permanent representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), while Esen Altuğ has been named as the permanent representative to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli air strike hits West Bank on third day of raid

Israeli air strike hits West Bank on third day of raid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli air strike hits West Bank on third day of raid

    Israeli air strike hits West Bank on third day of raid

  2. Turkish president marks 102nd anniversary of Victory Day

    Turkish president marks 102nd anniversary of Victory Day

  3. Over 100 suspected ISIL members arrested in Türkiye

    Over 100 suspected ISIL members arrested in Türkiye

  4. New Zealand's Maori king dies aged 69

    New Zealand's Maori king dies aged 69

  5. Turkish banks’ profits rise 19 percent at end-July

    Turkish banks’ profits rise 19 percent at end-July
Recommended
Turkish president marks 102nd anniversary of Victory Day

Turkish president marks 102nd anniversary of Victory Day
Over 100 suspected ISIL members arrested in Türkiye

Over 100 suspected ISIL members arrested in Türkiye
Ministry rules out ‘rent in gold’ speculation after report

Ministry rules out ‘rent in gold’ speculation after report
Atatürk’s loge from first Turkish opera preserved in Ankara

Atatürk’s loge from first Turkish opera preserved in Ankara
Türkiye, Iraq have common will in fighting terrorism: Turkish ministry

Türkiye, Iraq have common will in fighting terrorism: Turkish ministry
EUs Borrell hopes for renewed dialogue with Türkiye after Brussels meeting

EU's Borrell hopes for renewed dialogue with Türkiye after Brussels meeting
Turkish deputy FM calls for Israeli accountability, highlights OICs role

Turkish deputy FM calls for Israeli accountability, highlights OIC's role
WORLD Israeli air strike hits West Bank on third day of raid

Israeli air strike hits West Bank on third day of raid

Israel carried out an air strike in the occupied West Bank on Friday as its large-scale military operation entered a third day, with both sides reporting at least 16 Palestinians killed.
ECONOMY Turkish banks’ profits rise 19 percent at end-July

Turkish banks’ profits rise 19 percent at end-July

The net profits of Turkish banks increased 18.8 percent at an annualized pace in January-July, according to banking watchdog data.
SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿