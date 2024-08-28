Ankara to urge EU for more dialogue, cooperation

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will underscore the importance of enhancing institutional dialogue and closer engagement in bilateral and regional issues between Türkiye and the European Union during tomorrow's informal meeting, dubbed Gymnich, in Brussels.

Fidan was invited to the Gymnich meeting by the European Commission’s Vice President and High Representative for foreign and security policy, Josep Borrell. It was the first invitation by the EU to a Turkish foreign minister since 2019.

The meeting will take place under the leadership of Borrell and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi with the participation of foreign ministers from 27 member states.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, the invitation by the EU is a positive development and in line with Ankara’s calls for the revival of high-level dialogue between the two sides.

“We hope that this meeting will create a suitable environment for the opening of institutional dialogue channels and reversing the EU Foreign Council’s resolutions of July 15, 2019," the sources said.

The EU imposed several measures against Türkiye in 2019 due to the bilateral tension between Ankara and Athens over the eastern Mediterranean.

Regional challenges will be on agenda

The Turkish sources informed that Fidan and his European colleagues will also evaluate the latest developments in the region, the new realities stemming from these developments and transformation of the international relations.

All these developments, as well as green and digital transformation, require intense and structural cooperation between Ankara and Brussels especially in resolving regional disputes, energy, counterterrorism, security and defense, the sources underlined.

“Developing common approaches in all areas of relations, especially foreign policy and security issues, and improving relations with Türkiye, as a candidate country, will be to the benefit of all sides,” they stated.

Ministers will review Cyprus question

One other important issue on the table is the Cyprus question. According to the diplomatic sources, Fidan will once again explain Türkiye’s clear stance regarding the Cyprus problem which tells that a new approach should be brought forward for resolving the decades-old conflict.

Türkiye underlines that it won’t negotiate for the establishment of a federal state under the U.N. parameters on the island. Instead, the two communities on the island should acknowledge each other's sovereign equality and equal international representation.

In Brussels, Fidan will meet his Greek counterpart Foreign Minister Yorgos Yerapetris. The two ministers will mostly discuss the bilateral issues, including the Aegean and Cyprus problems.

Visa problems, customs union

In Brussels, Fidan will also underline the need for strengthening Ankara-Brussels ties in a sustainable and predictable way through concrete steps the latter should take in the economy, trade and people-to-people ties.

In this regard, he will reiterate Ankara’s long expectations for launching negotiations for the modernization of the Türkiye-EU customs union in line with the needs of current economic and trade trends.

Fidan will also recall the growing problem the Turkish nationals are suffering in obtaining Schengen visas from the EU countries. “Resolving visa problems is a fundamental issue for the continuity of our trade, cultural, academic and people-to-people bonds,” the sources said.