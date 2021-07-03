Top Turkish official stresses importance of stability in Albania

ANKARA
Turkey's presidential spokesman on July 2 underlined the importance of peace and stability in Albania for Turkey and the Balkans. 

Stating that Turkey is in cooperation with Albania in the defense industry, İbrahim Kalın told reporters in the Albanian capital of Tirana that, “Peace and stability of Albania is our peace and stability and also the peace and stability of the Balkans.”

"So it is in our common interest to strengthen Albanian security authorities against terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking or similar crimes," said Kalın.

He said he met Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and discussed bilateral relations and regional issues and noted that Rama's visits to Turkey was extremely productive.

He said the two countries held official talks for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's preparations for an Albanian visit in coming months.

Albania has deep historical roots and relations with Turkey, he said, adding that both countries are working closely on trade to security cooperation and regional issues. 

He also drew attention to the important work Ankara carried out with Albanian authorities as part of fighting the FETÖ. 

Noting the maintenance of peace and stability in the Balkans, cooperation as part of NATO and global issues with the EU are on their agenda, he said: "Turkey, Albania relations continue to gain new momentum by getting stronger every year. Our efforts to expand and deepen these relations in different areas will continue intensively after that."

He stressed that cooperation would continue in strengthening infrastructure, health, trade, investment, security, education, culture, history and added that Turkish institutions have been operating in Albania for years.

 

WORLD WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures

WHO recommends Covid tests in schools to avoid closures
