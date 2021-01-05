Top Turkish diplomat welcomes new envoys to Ankara

  January 05 2021

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey's foreign minister on Jan. 4 welcomed the new ambassadors of China, Bangladesh, Sweden, Japan, and Sudan.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu shared a post on Twitter with pictures of his meetings with Chinese envoy Liu Shaobin, Mosud Mannan of Bangladesh, Sweden's Staffan Herrstrom, Japan's Kazuhiro Suzuki, and Adil Ibrahim Mustafa of Sudan.

"Wish every success to the newly appointed foreign Ambassadors. Welcome to Turkiye," read the post.

According to diplomatic sources, Çavuşoğlu and Suzuki also exchanged views on ways to enhance bilateral relations between Turkey and Japan.

