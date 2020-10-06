Top Turkish diplomat visits Azerbaijan for talks

Turkey's foreign minister will embark on a working visit to Azerbaijan on Oct. 6 amid the ongoing border clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

During his visit, a ministry statement said, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will be received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Çavuşoğlu will “also exchange view on the present situation in Armenian occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as well as on other current regional and international developments” with his counterpart Ceyhun Bayramov.

The ongoing clashes began on Sept. 27, when the Armenian forces targeted civilian Azerbaijani settlements and military positions in the region, leading to casualties.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Upper Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan.

