Turkish, Baltic top diplomats meet in summit to discuss Europe’s security

VILNIUS

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met his counterparts from the Baltic countries in Lithuania on Jan. 16 to discuss the security implications of the ongoing Russian occupation of Ukraine and securing Baltic airspace under NATO missions.

In Vilnius, Fidan held a four-way meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna and Latvian State Secretary Andžejs Viļumsons.

He later held a bilateral meeting with the host, Lithuania's Budrys, and Deputy Parliament Speaker Rasa Budbergytė.

Fidan also met Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen separately in Vilnius.

The talks between Fidan and his counterparts were focused on ties between Türkiye and the Baltic states as well as general security problems in Europe as the war between Russia and Ukraine is about to enter its fifth year in February.

The foreign ministers also reviewed U.S.-led efforts to put an end to the war through a comprehensive agreement between the two warring sides, with a strong package of security guarantees for Ukraine.

At a press conference in Istanbul on Jan. 15, Fidan recalled that Türkiye is actively engaging with all relevant parties to end the bloodshed and reestablish stability in the continent.

He also underlined that Türkiye will lead a naval force to be established by volunteer countries for the security of the Black Sea after the war.

All NATO countries, the foreign ministers also discussed the alliance’s missions for the protection of the airspace of the Baltic countries, which also includes the deployment of Turkish warfighters to the region.

On a question about the Turkish role, sources from the Defense Ministry recalled that Türkiye has been providing significant contributions to the Enhanced Air Policing mission for the protection of the NATO airspace.

Turkish warplanes will be deployed to Estonia under this mechanism between August and November 2026, sources stressed. They will also take part in a mission in Romania between December 2026 and March 2027, they added.