Türkiye, Romania to boost migration cooperation

Türkiye, Romania to boost migration cooperation

BUCHAREST
Türkiye, Romania to boost migration cooperation

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Türkiye and Romania agreed to take concrete steps to strengthen cooperation on combating terrorism, organized crime and irregular migration, following talks in Bucharest.

Yerlikaya visited Romania at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Marian-Catalin Predoiu, holding meetings focused on security cooperation and regional challenges.

Speaking after the talks, Yerlikaya stressed that cooperation based on mutual trust and shared interests has intensified both bilaterally and within multilateral platforms, particularly NATO.

He noted that the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in 2024 further accelerated collaboration across security and economic fields.

Emphasizing the cross-border nature of crime, Yerlikaya said closer coordination with Romania is essential in tackling terrorist networks, organized crime groups, drug traffickers and migrant smugglers. He underlined that fighting such threats beyond national borders has become a necessity.

The minister said the two sides reviewed concrete measures on the capture and extradition of criminals, increased intelligence and experience-sharing, enhanced institutional contacts and expanded joint training activities.

Cooperation on irregular migration will also be strengthened through regular meetings and direct information exchange between relevant units.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources

FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources
LATEST NEWS

  1. FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources

    FETÖ fugitive behind 2016 Russian envoy killing changes name: Sources

  2. Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

    Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

  3. Turkish, Baltic top diplomats meet in summit to discuss Europe’s security

    Turkish, Baltic top diplomats meet in summit to discuss Europe’s security

  4. Türkiye, Romania to boost migration cooperation

    Türkiye, Romania to boost migration cooperation

  5. Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid

    Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid
Recommended
Turkish, Baltic top diplomats meet in summit to discuss Europe’s security

Turkish, Baltic top diplomats meet in summit to discuss Europe’s security
Türkiye prioritizes Syrias stability, security: Envoy

Türkiye prioritizes Syria's stability, security: Envoy
Vice president, ministers hold talks with US envoy

Vice president, ministers hold talks with US envoy
Türkiye urges citizens to exercise caution in Iran

Türkiye urges citizens to exercise caution in Iran
Türkiye engages with US, Iran to reduce tension

Türkiye engages with US, Iran to reduce tension
Turkish foreign minister to pay visit to UAE amid Mideast tensions

Turkish foreign minister to pay visit to UAE amid Mideast tensions
WORLD Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid

Greece reiterates controversial marine park bid

Athens intends to extend its territorial waters and set up a second marine park in the Aegean Sea, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis said on Jan. 16
ECONOMY Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

Transport, communication to take largest share in public investments

The 2026 Public Investment Program allocates a total of 1.92 trillion Turkish Liras across 13,887 projects, with the largest share directed to the transport and communications sector.  
SPORTS Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Guendouzi propels Fenerbahçe to Super Cup trophy

Newcomer Matteo Guendouzi shined as Fenerbahçe defeated archrival Galatasaray 2-0 to claim the Turkish Super Cup on Jan. 10.

﻿