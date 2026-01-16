Türkiye, Romania to boost migration cooperation

BUCHAREST

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Türkiye and Romania agreed to take concrete steps to strengthen cooperation on combating terrorism, organized crime and irregular migration, following talks in Bucharest.

Yerlikaya visited Romania at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Marian-Catalin Predoiu, holding meetings focused on security cooperation and regional challenges.

Speaking after the talks, Yerlikaya stressed that cooperation based on mutual trust and shared interests has intensified both bilaterally and within multilateral platforms, particularly NATO.

He noted that the establishment of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in 2024 further accelerated collaboration across security and economic fields.

Emphasizing the cross-border nature of crime, Yerlikaya said closer coordination with Romania is essential in tackling terrorist networks, organized crime groups, drug traffickers and migrant smugglers. He underlined that fighting such threats beyond national borders has become a necessity.

The minister said the two sides reviewed concrete measures on the capture and extradition of criminals, increased intelligence and experience-sharing, enhanced institutional contacts and expanded joint training activities.

Cooperation on irregular migration will also be strengthened through regular meetings and direct information exchange between relevant units.