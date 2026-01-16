Türkiye prioritizes Syria's stability, security: Envoy

ALEPPO

The Turkish Ambassador to Damascus, Nuh Yılmaz (center), visited Aleppo Castle with his delegation. (AA)

Türkiye's ambassador to Syria emphasized that Ankara views the country's stability and security as a top priority, committing to ongoing support for Damascus following Syrian forces' operations that prompted the YPG-led Syrian Democratic Foces' (SDF) withdrawal from parts of Aleppo.

During a visit to Aleppo on Wednesday, Ambassador Nuh Yılmaz spoke to Anadolu Agency about developments in northern Syria and bilateral ties between Türkiye and Syria.

Yılmaz noted that a fresh political landscape has taken shape in Syria since the Assad regime's fall in December 2024.

He affirmed Türkiye's backing for an inclusive, pluralistic system that represents all segments of Syrian society.

He identified the YPG/SDF's control over about one-third of Syrian land—including fertile areas, oil fields and border crossings—as a key barrier to recovery, imposing heavy costs on the nation's rebuilding efforts.

Yılmaz referenced the March 10, 2025, agreement between the Syrian government and the SDF,

intended for full implementation by year's end. However, he said the group failed to take required actions, using talks instead to buy time and bolster its stance.

The ambassador explained that Syrian army operations in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah neighborhoods followed SDF attacks, as Damascus concluded dialogue alone could not resolve the issue.

Türkiye, he added, followed the developments closely and endorsed steps toward stability.

The operations concluded with SDF elements agreeing to retreat from the areas, Yılmaz said.

Civilian losses remained minimal, and he commended Syrian authorities for safeguarding residents and enabling safe exits for those who surrendered arms.

"We celebrate Aleppo’s victory against terrorism. Our priority is Syria’s stability and security, and we will continue to support our Syrian brothers in every way," Yılmaz stated.

He highlighted aid from Turkish organizations like the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and the Turkish Red Crescent, which supplied shelter and food during the operations.

Post-operation, terrorist activities in Aleppo's center have ceased, with displaced civilians starting to return home—a development Yılmaz called a positive indicator of increasing trust in the Syrian government.

Yılmaz warned that retreating SDF members relocated to Deir Hafir and Maskanah, launching suicide drone strikes on Aleppo's civilian zones and creating persistent threats.

He pointed out that former Assad regime members have joined SDF forces, suggesting a tacit alliance during the 15-year civil war, though he doubted it would alter the conflict's trajectory.

On U.S. involvement, Yılmaz praised Washington's constructive role in the March 10 deal, noting it prevented supplied weapons from use in Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah.

This, he said, signals American commitment to Syria's stable transition and reconstruction.

He welcomed the U.S. easing several sanctions on Damascus, including Caesar Act provisions, viewing it as a boost for future investments.

Yılmaz expressed hope that the YPG/SDF would adhere to the agreement, stressing that its actions have disadvantaged Syrian Kurds, who deserve a central role in Damascus-based politics as a vital part of the nation.

He also underscored strong potential in Turkish-Syrian trade, with rising interest from Turkish firms, reduced regulatory hurdles and new truck transit pacts set to enhance economic exchanges.