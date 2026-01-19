Türkiye welcomes ceasefire deal between Syria, SDF

ANKARA

Türkiye has expressed optimism regarding a new ceasefire agreement between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), framing the deal as a step toward "unity and integration."

A statement from the Foreign Ministry on Jan. 18 followed an announcement by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa of a sweeping plan to restore state authority in the country’s northeast. The deal includes an immediate ceasefire and the administrative and military absorption of SDF into the national framework.

“We hope it is fully understood that Syria's future lies not in terrorism or division, but in unity and integration,” the ministry said.

A primary ally of the new Syrian government following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad, Ankara is currently leading an initiative to dissolve PKK. Between 2016 and 2019, the Turkish military conducted several major operations against PKK and YPG targets in northern Syria.

The ministry said the transition period in Syria has reached a critical stage that offers an "exceptional opportunity" for the country’s prosperity.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reinforced this position during a phone call on Jan. 18 with al-Sharaa. According to Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, Erdoğan said a complete purge of terrorism from Syrian soil is essential for the broader region and pledged that Turkish support for Syria’s counterterrorism efforts would ramp up.

The agreement follows a week of rapid developments, including Syrian army operations across Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor. According to the SANA news agency, the framework requires SDF military formations to withdraw east of the Euphrates River to allow for Syrian army redeployment. The deal also transfers control of all border crossings and major oil and gas fields to Damascus.

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz described the agreement as a hopeful step but noted that Ankara would closely monitor the implementation of its provisions. Yılmaz said the implementation of the agreement would allow trade and energy resources to be used for Syria’s development rather than fueling turmoil.

"We hope that in the coming period the parties will stabilize the process by adhering to their commitments, and that the structures formed with external support in the absence of central authority and carried over from the previous period will come to an end," Yılmaz said.

The Syrian government has pledged not to pursue SDF members or civil administration personnel during the transition. Under the deal, SDF members will be integrated individually into the defense and interior ministries after a vetting process.

While the agreement says it respects Kurdish social and cultural particularities, it explicitly bars any remnants of the former Assad regime from joining the integrated ranks.