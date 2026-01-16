Vice president, ministers hold talks with US envoy

ANKARA
Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler met with Tom Barrack, U.S. ambassador to Türkiye and special envoy for Syria, in separate meetings to discuss defense ties, trade and the security landscape in neighboring Syria and Iran.

On Jan. 16, Güler met with Barrack alongside Chief of the General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu. The Defense Ministry did not provide specific details regarding the closed-door talks.

The meeting came a day after Turkish defense officials reiterated Ankara's commitment to Syria’s territorial integrity, stating that it does not view its own security as separate from that of its neighbor.

The ministry indicated a willingness to support Damascus in its fight against terrorist organizations under the principle of “one state, one army,” provided such a request is made.

During a meeting at the presidential complex on Jan. 15, Yılmaz discussed the defense industry and the ongoing impact of CAATSA sanctions with the American envoy.

“We highlighted discussions on strengthening ties and deepening cooperation in concrete areas,” Yılmaz said in a social media post, noting that the talks also covered the second phase of the Gaza peace plan and recent developments in Iran.

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat also joined the diplomatic circuit, meeting with Barrack to review the commercial roadmap between the two nations. Bolat emphasized that economic cooperation remains a “vital part” of bilateral ties, with both sides agreeing to explore new sectors for investment and trade.

