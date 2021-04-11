Top Turkish, Azerbaijani officials meet in Baku

  • April 11 2021 10:18:00

Top Turkish, Azerbaijani officials meet in Baku

BAKU-Anadolu Agency
Top Turkish, Azerbaijani officials meet in Baku

Turkey’s communications director met the assistant to Azerbaijan’s president in the country’s capital Baku on April 10.

Fahrettin Altun congratulated Hikmet Hajiyev, who also serves as the head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration, on the liberation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region from nearly three decades of Armenian occupation last year.

Altun presented Hajiyev a “Victory Helmet” as a memento of Azerbaijan’s triumph.

The Turkish official also attended the meeting of ministers and high-level officials of the Turkic Council on information and media.

Altun led Turkey’s delegation for the meeting, which included Turkish ambassador Erkan Özoral and Serdar Karagöz, board chairman and director general of Anadolu Agency.

In his address, Altun stressed the need for unity in the Turkish world in the face of existing and emerging threats.

“We have to protect and watch over each other and strengthen our defenses. We have to adapt both our perception of threats and our understanding of cooperation and solidarity to the conditions today,” he said.

The 8th summit of the Turkic Council is scheduled to be held in Istanbul on Nov. 12 this year.

The council was established in 2009 as an intergovernmental organization with an overarching aim of promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.

It consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan as member countries, and Hungary as an observer state.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Coronavirus death toll reaches 33,702 as daily cases hit 52,676

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 33,702 as daily cases hit 52,676

  2. Turkish ministers condemn Draghi's remarks on Erdoğan

    Turkish ministers condemn Draghi's remarks on Erdoğan

  3. Turkish, Ukrainian presidents meet in Istanbul

    Turkish, Ukrainian presidents meet in Istanbul

  4. Demand on rise for caravans, tiny houses amid pandemic

    Demand on rise for caravans, tiny houses amid pandemic

  5. Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers speak by phone

    Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers speak by phone
Recommended
Turkish, Ukrainian defense chiefs meet in Istanbul

Turkish, Ukrainian defense chiefs meet in Istanbul
Libyan premier, top officials to visit Turkey

Libyan premier, top officials to visit Turkey
Erdoğan calls for end to worrying developments in eastern Ukraine

Erdoğan calls for end to 'worrying' developments in eastern Ukraine
Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers speak by phone

Turkish, Egyptian foreign ministers speak by phone
Turkish, Ukrainian presidents meet in Istanbul

Turkish, Ukrainian presidents meet in Istanbul
Greece harbors terrorist, including PKK, says Turkey

Greece harbors terrorist, including PKK, says Turkey
WORLD Electrical problem strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility

Electrical problem strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility

Iran’s Natanz nuclear site suffered a problem on April 11 involving its electrical distribution grid just hours after starting up new advanced centrifuges that more quickly enrich uranium, state TV reported. It was the latest incident to strike one of Tehran’s most secure sites amid negotiations over the tattered atomic accord with world powers.
ECONOMY Turkey to build 500 buildings in Ukraine: Minister

Turkey to build 500 buildings in Ukraine: Minister

Turkey’s government-backed housing agency, TOKİ, will build hundreds of houses in Ukraine for Crimean Tatars, the Turkish environment and urbanization minister said on April 10.
SPORTS Galatasaray get home draw as Lions title hopes fading

Galatasaray get home draw as Lions' title hopes fading

Galatasaray on April 10 disappointed fans with a 1-1 home draw in a Turkish Süper Lig match against Fatih Karagümrük as the Lions' hopes for a local title are fading rapidly.