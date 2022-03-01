Tom Holland stay No. 1 at box office

NEW YORK

For the eighth time in the last two and a half months, a movie starring Tom Holland is No. 1 at the box office.

The Sony Pictures videogame adaptation “Uncharted,” starring Holland and Mark Wahlberg, led ticket sales for its second weekend of release with $23.3 million, according to studio estimates.

“Uncharted” held well, too, dropping a modest 46 percent from its $44 million debut. In two weeks, it’s made $83.4 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters.

“Uncharted,” a long-in-development adventure film about lost treasure that cost $120 million to make, is packing theaters overseas, too. With a mid-March China release date still looming, “Uncharted” added $35 million overseas, bringing its worldwide gross to $226.4 million so far.

The film’s robust international sales includes box office from Russia, where studios have thus far elected to keep movies in release after the country invaded Ukraine earlier in the week.

On the heels of the blockbuster business for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the success of “Uncharted” has minted the expanding star power of the 25-year-old Holland.

“No Way Home,” which led the box office six times over December and January, is still one of the top draws in theaters. This weekend, it landed in third place with $5.8 million, edging it closer to $800 million in domestic ticket sales.

While both “Uncharted” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” have benefitted from brand recognition, rarely has one movie star reigned so much over a 12-week span in theaters.

Star power, too, has kept the Channing Tatum-led “Dog” at the number two spot.

The MGM release declined just 32 percent with $10.1 million in its second weekend of release.

So far, the film has made $30.9 million against a $15 million budget.