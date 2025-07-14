Three dead in high-rise fire in Ankara

A fire that broke out in a 26-story residential building in the capital Ankara’s Çankaya district on the night of July 12 has resulted in the death of three people, including a 3.5-month-old baby, according to initial reports.

The blaze began in the Alacaatlı neighborhood at around 10 p.m. on the fourth floor of the building and quickly spread to upper levels. Emergency teams, including firefighters, police, rescue teams and health workers, were dispatched to the scene.

Residents were evacuated as crews battled the flames for nearly four hours before bringing the fire under control.

Authorities reported that 39 people, including seven firefighters, suffered mild smoke inhalation. Of those, 26 were treated at the scene, while 20 others were transported to hospitals across the city. One hospitalized individual remains in critical condition.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electrical fault, though investigations remain ongoing.

 

