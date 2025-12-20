Istanbul airports deploy ornithologists to manage bird activity, boost flight safety

Türkiye marks a milestone in aviation safety as professional ornithologists join the front lines at Istanbul and Sabiha Gökçen airports to proactively monitor and manage bird activity that can pose risks to aircraft operations.

This program focuses on monitoring and controlling wildlife around runways and flight paths without harming the ecosystem.

Ornithologists are scientists who study birds and their interaction with the environment.

They analyze bird species, flight routes, migration patterns and behavior to determine why birds are drawn to airport environments and how to prevent them from approaching critical operational areas.

At Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, a total of 84 personnel are involved in wildlife management operations, including one biologist and one ornithologist.

Specialized units operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to identify and mitigate wildlife-related risks that could affect flight safety.

The teams track wildlife movements, record flight directions and behavioral patterns and compile detailed reports that guide preventive measures around the airports.

Officials say the approach prioritizes operational continuity while avoiding damage to nature.

As part of these efforts, teams use a range of non-lethal, environmentally friendly equipment.

These include handheld laser deterrents, propane-powered sound cannons, acoustic devices equipped with solar panels and speakers, ultrasonic deterrent systems and patrol vehicles such as 4x4 units and “follow-me” airport vehicles, including domestically produced TOGG models.

The systems are designed to keep birds and other wildlife away from flight paths rather than remove them from their natural habitats.

As field teams regularly observe bird populations, identify species and monitor seasonal migration movements, they actively map out risk-prone areas across the airfield.

This collected scientific data plays a key role in planning effective, long-term measures to reduce bird-related disruptions to aviation.

Istanbul Airport, located on the city’s European side, is one of the world’s largest aviation hubs, serving tens of millions of passengers annually and acting as a major intercontinental transit point.

Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, on the Asian side of the city, is a key hub for domestic and international flights, particularly for low-cost carriers.

Both airports operate in regions affected by seasonal bird migration routes, making wildlife management a critical component of flight safety planning.