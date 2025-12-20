Iconic Sivas mosque shines anew with dazzling nighttime light display

SIVAS

A newly installed lighting system has added a striking nighttime presence to the Divriği Great Mosque and Hospital, a UNESCO World Heritage site in the central province of Sivas, following the completion of a long-term restoration.

After a meticulous nine-year restoration, the 797-year-old complex finally reclaimed its grandeur last May, reopening its doors to both worshippers and visitors alike.

Built in 1228 during the Mengücek principality of the Anatolian Seljuk era by Ahmet Shah, son of Süleyman Shah, and his wife, Turan Melek, the site is considered unique in Islamic architectural history.

The complex consists of a mosque and a hospital and is renowned for its monumental stone portals.

Their architect and sculptor, master Hürrem Shah, is credited with introducing innovative motifs and designs.

Added to UNESCO’s heritage list in 1985, the monument is famed for its elaborate stone carvings.

While the decorations appear symmetrical from a distance, they are in fact asymmetrical, featuring tens of thousands of motifs — none of which repeat.

This characteristic is widely interpreted as a reflection of harmony and balance in the universe, rendered in stone.

Often referred to as the “Alhambra of Anatolia,” the site was visited by famed Ottoman traveler Evliya Çelebi, who wrote, “Tongues fall silent in its praise; pens are broken.”

The new ground-level lighting system accentuates the intricate carvings on the doors, columns and walls, many crafted by masters from the Turkish town of Ahlat and Georgia’s Tbilisi.

After sunset, the lights reveal the depth and detail of the stonework, creating dramatic shadows and reflections that have drawn photographers and visitors back to the site at night.

Volunteer guide Mustafa Yıldırım said the illumination has changed how visitors experience the monument.

“Visitors who stay overnight come back to see the lighting and take photos. The light reflecting between the stone curves creates a remarkable atmosphere,” he said. “We want visitors not just to take pictures and leave, but to experience the place fully.”