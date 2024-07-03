Tesla auto deliveries beat expectations in second quarter

Tesla auto deliveries beat expectations in second quarter

DETROIT
Tesla auto deliveries beat expectations in second quarter

Electric carmaker Tesla saw its shares surge after reporting auto deliveries that fell but topped analyst estimates.

Tesla said it delivered around 444,000 vehicles worldwide in the April-June period, exceeding consensus estimates compiled by FactSet and sending its share price up around 9.0 percent.

But deliveries were still 4.7 percent down from a year ago.

Of the total figure, 422,405 involved Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Tesla gave no detailed breakdown of the other autos delivered.

During the same period it produced 410,831 vehicles, including 386,576 Model 3 and Model Y autos.

"This was a huge comeback performance from Tesla and (Elon) Musk with the Street expecting a clear miss this quarter with EV demand still choppy globally," said Wedbush analysts in a note.

They expect "the worst is in the rear-view mirror for Tesla," helped by a "mini rebound" in China along with price stabilization.

Tesla's robotaxi, to be unveiled on August 8, should also launch a new chapter for the automaker, the analysts noted.

Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds, offered a more muted outlook on Musk's company.

"We've seen the automaker exhaust its bag of tricks by lowering prices and increasing incentives to spur demand without much success in the US market," she said.

She added that "times are tough for Tesla," noting that its sales techniques could have "long-term negative consequences."

Cox Automotive warned that volatility is expected in the second half of the year for the industry.

But vehicle supply is set to favor consumers, exerting "downward pressure on prices."

Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, expects slower growth in the second half of 2024.

"Adding to the uncertainty in the market, many consumers likely believe things will be better, or at least more certain, after the November election, which adds to the hesitancy in buying," Chesbrough said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() AKP submits new omnibus bill to parliament

AKP submits new omnibus bill to parliament
LATEST NEWS

  1. AKP submits new omnibus bill to parliament

    AKP submits new omnibus bill to parliament

  2. Lebanon's Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel after commander's killing

    Lebanon's Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel after commander's killing

  3. German industrial orders decline again in May

    German industrial orders decline again in May

  4. Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IEA

    Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IEA

  5. Automotive sector driving force behind Türkiye’s exports

    Automotive sector driving force behind Türkiye’s exports
Recommended
German industrial orders decline again in May

German industrial orders decline again in May
Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IEA

Turkish Airlines reaches compensation deal with IEA
Automotive sector driving force behind Türkiye’s exports

Automotive sector driving force behind Türkiye’s exports
Turkish contractors eyeing deals in Saudi market

Turkish contractors eyeing deals in Saudi market
Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent
Sri Lanka bond holders agree to take 28 percent haircut

Sri Lanka bond holders agree to take 28 percent haircut
Japan deploys humanoid robot for railway maintenance

Japan deploys humanoid robot for railway maintenance
WORLD Lebanons Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel after commanders killing

Lebanon's Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel after commander's killing

Lebanon's Hezbollah said it launched more than 200 rockets and explosive drones Thursday at Israeli military positions as tensions have soared amid the almost nine-months-old Gaza war.

ECONOMY German industrial orders decline again in May

German industrial orders decline again in May

German factory orders fell for a fifth consecutive month in May, official data showed on Thursday, the latest sign that the recovery in Europe's biggest economy was struggling to gain momentum.

SPORTS Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye set up Euros quarterfinal date with Dutch

Türkiye will face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after winning a thriller with Austria 2-1 as both countries reached the last eight of a European Championship for the first time since 2008.
﻿