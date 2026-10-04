Teknofest wraps up its first southeast edition

Teknofest wraps up its first southeast edition

ŞANLIURFA
Teknofest wraps up its first southeast edition

The gray-bodied TUSAŞ HÜRJET, Türkiye’s first domestically developed and produced turbofan-powered jet trainer and light attack aircraft, was on display at Teknofest. (AA Photo)

Türkiye’s flagship technology and aviation festival, Teknofest, wrapped up its latest edition in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa on Oct. 4, following five days of competitions, exhibitions and air shows.

Held in the city for the first time, Teknofest Southeast brought together technology enthusiasts, young participants and thousands of visitors at Şanlıurfa GAP Airport between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4.

Major Turkish defense and industrial companies, including Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), Roketsan, STM, Baykar and OYAK, took part in the festival, displaying their latest products and providing updates on their upcoming platforms, production plans and expected deliveries.

Launched in 2018, Teknofest has grown significantly in scale over the years.

The Şanlıurfa edition marked the 15th Teknofest since the festival was first launched in 2018. The province, known for its ancient Göbeklitepe archaeological site, Balıklıgöl and distinctive cuisine, provided a backdrop that placed particular emphasis on the region’s historical and cultural heritage.

The festival attracted considerable attention across southeastern Türkiye, with large crowds gathering at the venue. Humanoid robots and their performances of the traditional Turkish halay dance emerged as some of the event’s most popular attractions, while the city’s cultural identity was prominently featured throughout the festival.

Children and visitors from Şanlıurfa and neighboring provinces also flocked to displays of Türkiye’s domestically developed aircraft, including the Kızılelma unmanned fighter jet, the Kaan combat aircraft and the Akıncı unmanned aerial vehicle.

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