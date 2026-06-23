Tekirdağ’s vast lavender fields draw day-trippers

Tekirdağ’s vast lavender fields draw day-trippers

TEKİRDAĞ
Tekirdağ’s vast lavender fields draw day-trippers

Vast lavender fields in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ are attracting growing numbers of visitors this summer, with residents of nearby Istanbul leading a surge in arrivals to the picturesque countryside.

Located in the Süleymanpaşa district, the lavender fields have become one of the region’s most popular seasonal attractions, offering visitors a chance to escape urban life and immerse themselves in sweeping landscapes covered in vibrant shades of purple. The blooming season, which coincides with the start of summer, has transformed the area into a focal point for nature enthusiasts, photographers and day-trippers.

The phenomenon, increasingly referred to locally as “purple tourism,” has gained momentum in recent years, helping diversify rural tourism in Tekirdağ and drawing attention to the province’s natural assets. Visitors stroll through the fragrant fields, taking photographs and recording videos against the striking floral backdrop. Many visitors arrive from Istanbul and neighboring provinces.

Kamil Turgut, one of the operators of the lavender fields, said visitor numbers have been particularly strong this season.

“We are receiving many visitors right now. They are coming in large numbers, especially from Istanbul,” Turgut said. “They leave very satisfied. This continues until the end of July, meaning we experience an intensive period of around 45 to 50 days. After that, we will begin harvesting the lavender and extracting its oil.”

Beyond its visual appeal, lavender cultivation also supports the production of essential oils and related products, adding an agricultural dimension to the tourism activity.

With the flowering season expected to continue through late July, the Süleymanpaşa lavender fields are anticipated to welcome thousands more visitors in the coming weeks, reinforcing Tekirdağ’s growing reputation as a summer destination for nature tourism and an accessible getaway for Istanbulites who need a break from the hustle and bustle of the city.

 

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