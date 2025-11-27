Team releases 120,000 juvenile turbots into Black Sea to support stocks

TRABZON

Türkiye’s fisheries research facility has released nearly 120,000 juvenile turbot into the Black Sea over the past 28 years in an effort to protect the species and strengthen its natural stocks.

Work on turbot breeding first began in 1997 with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, according to Atife Tuba Beken, head of the Central Fisheries Research Institute’s (SUMAE) department of aquaculture.

Since then, projects have continued under the TAGEM, the agricultural research directorate and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK).

For the past three years, the institute has been running the project focused on developing aquaculture techniques for the turbot fish, as recent studies indicate a decline in natural turbot stocks in the Black Sea.

Beken said researchers tag and record the turbots before releasing them, allowing scientists to gather biological data more easily.

“By tagging and monitoring the fish released into the sea, we can track their migration routes, growth patterns and how well they adapt to natural conditions. To date, around 120,000 turbots have been released,” she said.

Juvenile turbots are released into the Black Sea once they reach a minimum weight of 10 grams.

The work is carried out by a team of 11 specialists, including aquaculture engineers, veterinarians and technical staff.

Although the project is not designed to directly support commercial fishing, Beken noted that it contributes to long-term stock recovery.

“Beyond the measures taken to protect turbot stocks, our work — though not a project designed to support immediate fishing activities — will contribute to and support natural stocks in the long term,” she said. “Turbot that successfully adapt to the wild will also provide an economic contribution to regional fishermen once they reach commercial size."

Turbot production in Türkiye is conducted exclusively at SUMAE, Beken added, placing the country among a small number of nations capable of breeding this species.