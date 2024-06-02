Talks on sale of Yapı Kredi Bankası shares terminated

Talks on sale of Yapı Kredi Bankası shares terminated

ISTANBUL
Talks on sale of Yapı Kredi Bankası shares terminated

Koç Holding has announced that discussions for the sale of shares in its banking unit Yapı Kredi Bankası have been terminated.

Preliminary discussions were ongoing regarding the sale of our shares in our subsidiary Yapi ve Kredi Bankası, the Turkish conglomerate said in a filing with Borsa Istanbul.

“The discussions have not resulted in a conclusion and these discussions have now been terminated,” Koç Holding said, without providing any details.

Late in May, Reuters had reported that First Abu Dhabi Bank was in advanced talks to acquire Koç Group's 61.2 percent stake in the Istanbul-based lender for about $8 billion, citing sources close to the matter.

One of the sources said that Koç had sought about $8.5 billion for its shares in Yapı Kredi and that FAB had offered about $7.5 billion.

Koç Holding owns 20.22 percent of Yapı Kredi and the stake of Koç Financial Services in the lender is 40.95 percent. Some 38.8 percent of the bank’s shares are traded on the stock exchange.

Yapı Kredi was the third largest private bank in Türkiye, with assets worth $62 billion, or 7.8 percent share in total in the banking industry as of the end of March. Its share in loans was 8 percent.

It operates a network of 781 branches with more than 15,000 employees.

The lender posted a net profit of 10.3 billion Turkish Liras in the first quarter of 2024, down by 18 percent from the same period of last year. Its net income fell by 47 percent compared with the final quarter of 2023.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons
LATEST NEWS

  1. Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

    Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

  2. Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

    Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

  3. Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

    Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

  4. Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

    Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

  5. Another historic US trial, this time of Biden's son Hunter

    Another historic US trial, this time of Biden's son Hunter
Recommended
Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April
Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter
Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday
Oil producers extend supply cuts amid slack prices

Oil producers extend supply cuts amid slack prices
ECB set to start cutting interest rates at this week’s meeting

ECB set to start cutting interest rates at this week’s meeting
AMD unveils new AI chips to challenge Nvidia

AMD unveils new AI chips to challenge Nvidia
Airlines eye new frontier of AI ahead of global summit

Airlines eye 'new frontier' of AI ahead of global summit
WORLD Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul partially suspended the agreement last year after the North put a spy satellite into orbit, but the NSC said it would tell the cabinet "to suspend the entire effect of the 'September 19 Military Agreement' until mutual trust between the two Koreas is restored."

ECONOMY Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Second-hand vehicles sales declined by 15 percent in the first four months of 2024 compared to the same period of last year.
SPORTS ‘Special One’ takes over Fenerbahçe post

‘Special One’ takes over Fenerbahçe post

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is to be unveiled as the new coach of Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 2 night.
﻿