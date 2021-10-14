Taliban delegation to hold talks with Turkish officials

  • October 14 2021 11:10:00

ANKARA
Top officials of Afghanistan’s interim government will hold talks with senior Turkish officials on Oct. 14, an official said.

Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi is leading a high-level delegation to Turkey, Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi said on Twitter.

“The delegation will hold talks with senior Turkish officials on issues of mutual interest,” Balkhi said, adding that the invitation was extended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

This will be first high-level contact between Turkey and the new administration in Afghanistan after the Taliban took power on Aug. 15.

Balkhi said the two sides will discuss how to improve bilateral relations, trade, humanitarian aid, migration and air transport issues.

