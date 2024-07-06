Switzerland tries to even out visitors

Switzerland tries to even out visitors

ZURICH
Switzerland tries to even out visitors

Switzerland's tourism agency said on July 4 that it was trying to even out the flow of holidaymakers throughout the year to protect the Alpine country from the risks of excessive tourism.

Switzerland Tourism said it would seek to highlight the off seasons and promote destinations off the beaten track.

Officials told a press conference in Zurich the agency wanted to direct holidaymakers to "the right places, at the right time."

There is "no problem of general over-tourism in Switzerland," said the agency's chief Martin Nydegger, though there are "temporary and localised bottlenecks, well known to the industry."

The village of Iseltwald in central Switzerland, for example, suddenly saw Asian tourists flocking to the shores of Lake Brienz last year after the huge success of the South Korean Netflix series "Crash Landing on You."

The village of around 400 inhabitants decided to impose a fee of five Swiss francs ($5.55) on tourists wanting to go on the pontoon for a picture where a romantic scene was filmed.

Nydegger said the Swiss generally had a positive opinion of the industry. According to a survey carried out by the agency, only five percent are concerned about tourism.

"The strength of the Swiss franc is already one defence, because it limits access to mass tourism," Damian Constantin, head of the conference of directors of regional tourist offices, told AFP.

Along with the strong currency, the high cost of living also makes Switzerland an expensive destination to visit, further curbing the risk of over-tourism, he said.

Switzerland Tourism nonetheless wants to be proactive in protecting a sector that generates 43 billion francs ($48 billion) a year and 4.5 percent of the country's GDP, according to Nydegger.

The agency intends to work with tour operators to offer packages off the beaten track, like hiking trails and electric bike tours at the luxury winter ski resort of Davos-Klosters, promoted with the help of Chinese online content creators.

It has also launched campaigns to promote tourism during the autumn to extend the summer season.

"The diversity of Switzerland is highlighted worldwide so that travellers can spread out better, immerse themselves deeper and stay longer," the agency said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament to discuss new academy for teacher training

Parliament to discuss new academy for teacher training
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament to discuss new academy for teacher training

    Parliament to discuss new academy for teacher training

  2. Turkish jet trainer proposed to US Navy: Report

    Turkish jet trainer proposed to US Navy: Report

  3. Newly identified Srebrenica victims to be laid rest on anniversary

    Newly identified Srebrenica victims to be laid rest on anniversary

  4. Expectations grow over Iran’s new reformist president

    Expectations grow over Iran’s new reformist president

  5. NATO turns 75 with Ukraine and future on line

    NATO turns 75 with Ukraine and future on line
Recommended
Music festivals seek greener footprint

Music festivals seek greener footprint
Calligrapher beautifies mosques all over Türkiye

Calligrapher beautifies mosques all over Türkiye
A chef you must know

A chef you must know
Tony-winning musical Suffs disrupted by chanting protesters

Tony-winning musical 'Suffs' disrupted by chanting protesters
Swiss impressionist collection shown in new light

Swiss impressionist collection shown in new light
French court decides Netflix shark hit can keep streaming in copyright row

French court decides Netflix shark hit can keep streaming in copyright row
WORLD Newly identified Srebrenica victims to be laid rest on anniversary

Newly identified Srebrenica victims to be laid rest on anniversary

Bosnia and Herzegovina has finalized arrangements to bid farewell to 14 additional victims of the Srebrenica genocide on the 29th anniversary of the atrocity.

ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demirals suspension

Türkiye says ‘deeply regrets’ Demiral's suspension

Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it "deeply regrets" Turkish national team player Merih Demiral's suspension by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for two matches over his alleged nationalist gesture during the Türkiye-Austria Euro 2024 elimination match.
﻿