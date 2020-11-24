Swiss-Indian joint agri-food venture invests in Turkey

  • November 24 2020 09:05:45

Swiss-Indian joint agri-food venture invests in Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Swiss-Indian joint agri-food venture invests in Turkey

Pioneering Ventures, a Swiss-Indian food and technology platform company, is entering the Turkish market with its subsidiary DistriCo Anatolia.

Adopting technology-based agriculture such as hydroponic farming and smart greenhouses, the company's newly-established affiliate DistriCo Anatolia will introduce its flagship brand Happy Bananas to Turkey.

Majid Dolatkhah, CEO of DistriCo Anatolia, underlined that top quality banana varieties are increasingly in demand.

"What is more important that consumers can also scan a QR code to trace the bananas they purchase in order to have information such as where the bananas were produced," he said.

Marco Klinge, CEO of Desai Fruits Venture - one of the Pioneering Ventures group companies and India's largest fruit producers and exporters - said: "The shipping to Turkey will begin in January. The bananas will be offered to Turkish consumers in all cities from January 2021."

"Our 'Happy Fruits' are so popular in all markets we enter. We are confident that it will be the same in Turkey," he added.

Pioneering Ventures founder and CEO Ron Pal also said: "We look forward to strengthening our presence in Turkey with a variety of sustainable high-quality food products."

Pioneering Ventures controls the supply chain from field to table, reaching 1.5 million consumers with 450 tons of healthy food production per day.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey summons EU, Italian, German envoys over search of ship

    Turkey summons EU, Italian, German envoys over search of ship

  2. Seraphim Angel appears as scaffold dismantled in Hagia Sophia

    Seraphim Angel appears as scaffold dismantled in Hagia Sophia

  3. Chinese virus vaccine on its way to Turkey, says health minister

    Chinese virus vaccine on its way to Turkey, says health minister

  4. Turkey protests ‘unauthorized’ search of Turkish ship by German forces of Operation Irini in east Med

    Turkey protests ‘unauthorized’ search of Turkish ship by German forces of Operation Irini in east Med

  5. Dancing with new ideas

    Dancing with new ideas
Recommended
Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step

Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step
Very positive market reaction due to reforms: Chatham House chair

Very positive market reaction due to reforms: Chatham House chair
Nuke plant construction ‘continuing as planned’

Nuke plant construction ‘continuing as planned’
Auto supply industry works hard to cope with virus cases

Auto supply industry works hard to cope with virus cases
Turkey welcomes 11.2 mln foreign tourists in 10 months

Turkey welcomes 11.2 mln foreign tourists in 10 months
G-20 summit ends with support for COVID-19 vaccines for all

G-20 summit ends with support for COVID-19 vaccines for all
WORLD WHO chief sees light at the end of long, dark tunnel

WHO chief sees 'light at the end of long, dark tunnel'

With current vaccine developments, the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel is growing brighter, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Nov. 23.
ECONOMY Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step

Turkish banking watchdog takes new normalization step

Turkey's Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) has announced on Tuesday that it will repeal the calculation of the Asset Ratio (AR), as of end of 2020 as part of the normalization steps.

SPORTS Galatasaray upset fans, drawing with 10-man Kayserispor

Galatasaray upset fans, drawing with 10-man Kayserispor

Galatasaray drew with 10-man Hes Kablo Kayserispor 1-1 in a Turkish Süper Lig match in Istanbul on Nov. 23.