Swedish PM to visit Türkiye to persuade the Nordic country’s NATO bid

Swedish PM to visit Türkiye to persuade the Nordic country’s NATO bid

ANKARA
Swedish PM to visit Türkiye to persuade the Nordic country’s NATO bid

New Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson will pay a visit to Türkiye on Nov. 7-8 and meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as the Nordic country seeks approval of Ankara for its NATO bid.

“All aspects of the Türkiye-Sweden relations will be discussed at the official talks to be held in Ankara on Nov. 8,” said a statement by the Turkish presidency on Nov. 6.

“Besides the bilateral relations with Sweden, Türkiye’s strategic partner, views will be exchanged on Sweden’s membership application to NATO on the basis of the Trilateral Memorandum signed on the margins of the NATO Madrid Summit, the Türkiye-European Union relations, and regional and global matters,” it added.

Türkiye will not formally approve Finland and Sweden’s membership to NATO until the two countries take the necessary “steps,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg on Nov. 4.

Ankara says the two Nordic nations provide a safe haven for PKK and FETÖ and held back on ratifying their NATO membership despite an agreement in June.

“President Erdoğan noted that the steps to be taken by Sweden and Finland would determine how fast the approval process... would go and when it would be concluded,” the Turkish presidency said after his meeting with the NATO chief.

Finland and Sweden dropped decades of military non-alignment and scrambled to become NATO members in May after Russia invaded Ukraine.

But Erdoğan threatened to block their bids and sought concessions, leading to a deal in June between Türkiye, Finland and Sweden that included provisions on extraditions and sharing information.

All 30 NATO member states except Türkiye and Hungary have ratified the accession of Sweden and Finland.
New members of the alliance require unanimous approval.

Ahead of Kristersson’s visit, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström reiterated on Nov. 6 that the Scandinavian country has no agenda to be in contact with the PKK terrorist group’s Syrian branch YPG.

“We do not have an agenda in the form of contact with the PKK and YPG. This is also noted by the Turkish government. It is out of the question for the government that currently governs Sweden to enter into any agreement with those sympathetic to the PKK/YPG,” he told the Swedish media.

Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Biggest share of 2023 budget goes to education: Erdoğan

Biggest share of 2023 budget goes to education: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Comfy coffee

    Comfy coffee

  2. Climate activists glue hands to Goya frames at Spain’s Prado

    Climate activists glue hands to Goya frames at Spain’s Prado

  3. Prolonged tourism season boosts employment in Antalya

    Prolonged tourism season boosts employment in Antalya

  4. Turkish security forces start mission for security of World Cup in Qatar

    Turkish security forces start mission for security of World Cup in Qatar

  5. Istanbul police search for body in Serbian gang leader’s garden

    Istanbul police search for body in Serbian gang leader’s garden
Recommended
Türkiye warns Finland, Sweden must ‘take steps’ before NATO approval

Türkiye warns Finland, Sweden must ‘take steps’ before NATO approval
F-16 talks with U.S. to finalize in couple of months: Spokesperson

F-16 talks with U.S. to finalize in couple of months: Spokesperson
Russia-Türkiye agreed to discuss delivery of grain to Africa in G-20: Erdoğan

Russia-Türkiye agreed to discuss delivery of grain to Africa in G-20: Erdoğan
Erdoğan, Guterres discuss latest developments on grain deal

Erdoğan, Guterres discuss latest developments on grain deal
More talks needed for Nordics’ NATO bid: Turkish FM

More talks needed for Nordics’ NATO bid: Turkish FM
NATO chief to visit Türkiye

NATO chief to visit Türkiye
WORLD Stand-off at port as Italy accepts only some rescued migrants

Stand-off at port as Italy accepts only some rescued migrants

Italy on Sunday took in families with babies and vulnerable migrants rescued in the Mediterranean as charities slammed Rome’s decision to order the others back into international waters.

ECONOMY Anchovy exports halve in September-October

Anchovy exports halve in September-October

Türkiye’s anchovy exports declined by 50 percent in September-October 2022 compared with the same period of last year due to warmer weather and more bonito population in the seas.

SPORTS Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast won gold medal

Turkish gymnast Adem Asil has won the gold medal in the rings apparatus at the 51st Artistic Gymnastics World Championships held in Liverpool, the U.K.