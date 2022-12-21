Swedish Foreign Minister due in Ankara

Swedish Foreign Minister due in Ankara

ANKARA
Swedish Foreign Minister due in Ankara

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström will pay a visit to Türkiye and meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

A written statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said “Türkiye-Sweden bilateral relations will be discussed in the meetings to be held between our minister and the guest minister.”

Within the framework of the EU Presidency which Sweden will take over in January 2023, it is envisaged to exchange views on Türkiye-EU relations, Sweden’s NATO membership process and other regional and international issues, the ministry stated.

The Swedish minister will also visit the parliament.

Following the decision of a Swedish court to reject Türkiye’s request for the extradition of FETÖ member Bülent Keneş, it is expected that Çavuşoğlu and Billström will also discuss this decision.

“The refusal of our extradition request of Bülent Keneş was a very negative development. We are not expecting good words from Sweden and Finland but concrete steps,” Çavuşoğlu said on Dec. 20.

Türkiye, Sweden and Finland recently held meetings both at the political and technical level for the coordination of their admission into NATO. “Everyone must abide by the commitments outlined in the trilateral protocol,” Çavuşoğlu said.

Both countries have taken steps, and especially the new government in Stockholm has shown a positive approach so far, the minister said, “They even extradited one person although this person was not on our demand list. But if they think this will be enough, this is not a realistic assessment.”

swedish PM, Turkey, Diplomacy,

TÜRKIYE Greece should cease hostile acts in Aegean: Defense Minister

Greece should cease hostile acts in Aegean: Defense Minister
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Greece should cease hostile acts in Aegean: Defense Minister

Greece should cease hostile acts in Aegean: Defense Minister
Swedish refusal of extradition request of FETÖ member negative: Çavuşoğlu

Swedish refusal of extradition request of FETÖ member negative: Çavuşoğlu
‘Necessary response’ given after Greek ‘harassment’ in NATO drill

‘Necessary response’ given after Greek ‘harassment’ in NATO drill
Türkiye wants to accelerate process for SAMP-T project: Defense minister

Türkiye wants to accelerate process for SAMP-T project: Defense minister
Egypt’s declaration of a maritime border does not affect Türkiye

Egypt’s declaration of a maritime border does not affect Türkiye
Poland pledges College of Europe scholarship for 2 Turkish students

Poland pledges College of Europe scholarship for 2 Turkish students
WORLD Musk says hell be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

Musk says he'll be Twitter CEO until a replacement is found

Elon Musk said Tuesday that he plans on remaining as Twitter's CEO until he can find someone willing to replace him in the job.

ECONOMY Gov’t reconstructing 1st economy congress’ building

Gov’t reconstructing 1st economy congress’ building

The government is reconstructing the building where the First İzmir Economy Congress was held in the Aegean province in 1923, shortly after the end of the Turkish War of Independence, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.
SPORTS Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.