Swedish athlete kicks off 10-year swimming expedition from Istanbul

Swedish athlete kicks off 10-year swimming expedition from Istanbul

TEKİRDAĞ
Swedish athlete kicks off 10-year swimming expedition from Istanbul

A 65-year-old Swedish swimmer set off from the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on a 10-year swimming adventure, hoping to finish his unusual voyage at the Spanish port city of Cádiz.

Commencing his journey some three weeks ago, Jari Cennet Tammi recently arrived in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ.

Tammi clarified that he first considered embarking on his journey from Greece but ultimately decided against it. “I started [the journey] from Istanbul because I wanted to cover a greater distance. Additionally, in this way, I marked the beginning of the journey in Asia.”

He intends to swim around 10,000 kilometers during this process, with the intention of turning this one-of-a-kind experience into a book at the conclusion of this 10-year journey and pass it on to future generations.

Throughout his journey, he seeks to travel along the coasts of around 10 different nations.

He asserted that his advanced age is a benefit rather than a drawback throughout this difficult process, pointing out that aging has made him more self-reliant.

“Living alone and camping brings me immense joy, which is why I pursue this,” he said, explaining his motivation behind the objective.

The Swedish swimmer also noted that he was thrilled with the intensive interest he received from the Turkish people as a result of his decision to begin this journey from Türkiye.

“I was astonished to learn that Turkish folks are really amiable; they constantly feed me and buy me things. They are seriously friendly people,” he said.

Mesut Ayvacıklı, a Turkish citizen residing in Tekirdağ, decided to host the Swedish swimmer when he heard about this unique journey.

“We really believe that the world ought to pay attention to what he is doing. We wanted to support him with this, that’s why we came together,” he said.

Tammi spent the night in the province thanks to Ayvacıklı’s assistance and carried on with his swimming excursion the next morning.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

    CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

  2. E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

    E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

  3. Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

    Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

  4. State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

    State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

  5. Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

    Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack
Recommended
CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism
Turkish forces neutralize 15 PKK members in north Syria

Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria
State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar
Hot air balloon flights set to launch in Ulubey Canyon in 2025

Hot air balloon flights set to launch in Ulubey Canyon in 2025
Turkish intelligence hits 157 PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria, Iraq

Turkish intelligence hits 157 PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria, Iraq
Erdoğan says Israel attempts to ignite regional war

Erdoğan says Israel attempts to ignite regional war

Türkiye expects record olive yield despite climate challenges

Türkiye expects record olive yield despite climate challenges
WORLD Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

A truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people at a bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, injuring at least 35 people before he was "shot and neutralized,” police said.

ECONOMY E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

Türkiye’s e-commerce exports accounted for 0.91 percent of total goods exports in 2022, and this figure has risen to 2.6 percent so far in 2024, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿