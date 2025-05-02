‘Surprise Me, Istanbul’ opens at Baruthane

ISTANBUL
The latest solo exhibition by painter and academic Dr. Seval Özcan, titled "Surprise Me, Istanbul," has opened at Baruthane.

Inspired by the soul of Istanbul, a city filled with unexpected wonders, the exhibition aims to touch the hearts of all ages through original works of art that bridge the past and the future, along with their digital reinterpretations.

"Surprise Me, Istanbul" offers an experience designed to astonish its viewers through the magic of art and color.

The exhibition presents a collection of works by Özcan that focus on Istanbul’s multi-layered structure and its atmosphere brimming with surprises. Alongside traditional paintings, the exhibition also features a digital work created by the artist based on her own pieces. This digital installation interacts with viewers through large-scale screens and digital headsets, offering a spatial and participatory art experience. Visitors encounter a multi-layered narrative shaped by diverse levels of perception, where classical and digital art forms converge. 

The exhibition invites viewers to step away from the fast pace of everyday life and reflect on themes such as attention, awareness and inquiry. Istanbul’s ever-evolving fabric serves as both the visual and conceptual backdrop. "Surprise Me, Istanbul" not only unites various modes of expression in contemporary art but also captures the spirit of the times.

Supported by İBB Kültür and İBB Miras, the exhibition will be open to the public free of charge until June 29, every day except Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Baruthane in Ataköy.

Australians vote in election swayed by inflation, Trump
