LONDON
Supermodel Kate Moss launches wellness brand

British supermodel Kate Moss on Sept. 1 launched a website selling her own beauty and lifestyle products called Cosmoss, becoming the latest star to venture into branded e-commerce.

Moss follows celebrities such as U.S. actress Gwyneth Paltrow who has forged a second career marketing wellness products on her Goop website.

With her sculpted cheek bones, grungy style and famous boyfriends including US actor Johnny Depp and British musician Pete Doherty, Moss epitomized the 1990s-era fashion scene and its hard-partying lifestyle.
But in an interview on BBC radio’s “Desert Island Discs” in July, Moss said that she now prefers trips to the garden center and meditation to clubbing, and is “not into being out of control anymore.”

Vogue magazine reported that Moss, 48, spent two-and-a-half years developing the products for her new brand.
So far the Cosmossbykatemoss.com website sells a small range of vegan-friendly products including tins of herbal teabags for £20 ($23), facial oil containing CBD (£105), an active ingredient in cannabis, and perfume with essential oils (£120).
Moss recommends using the products in combination in “rituals” that “balance body and soul with the natural environment and the circadian cycles.”

Cosmoss is not Moss’s first venture into personal branding.
She designed a line of clothing for teen fashion chain Topshop, which closed its physical stores during the pandemic, and gave her name to lipsticks by Rimmel.
In 2016 she launched a talent agency, Kate Moss Agency, signing her own daughter, Lila Moss, as well as other offspring of stars such as Ella Richards (granddaughter of Keith) and artists such as Rita Ora.
In May, Moss testified at former boyfriend Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
The model said that reports that Depp once threw her down a flight of stairs were untrue.

As Argentina’s powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez stepped from her car outside her apartment building and began shaking hands with a throng of well-wishers, a man pushed forward with a gun, pointed it just inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click.
A hearing officer for a federal labor board has rebuffed Amazon’s attempt to scrap a historic union win at a warehouse on Staten Island, New York, handing victory to organizers in what could be a very long battle for recognition.
FIFA and UEFA on Sept. 2 condemned a shooting incident at the headquarters of the Turkish soccer association during a board meeting.