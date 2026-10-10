Sunny weekend in Türkiye to give way to widespread autumn showers

Sunny weekend in Türkiye to give way to widespread autumn showers

ISTANBUL
Sunny weekend in Türkiye to give way to widespread autumn showers

Clouds sweep across the Bosphorus, painting a shifting sky over Istanbul.

Summer isn’t quite over for Türkiye just yet as temperatures will surge to 33 degrees Celsius in parts of the country this weekend before a cold front brings widespread showers and thunderstorms on Oct. 12.

Major cities, including Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Antalya and Adana, are expected to see sunny skies and above-seasonal temperatures. Istanbul and Ankara will reach around 25 degrees Celsius on Oct. 10 and 11.

On Oct. 11, thunderstorms are forecast mainly in the eastern Mediterranean and southeastern Türkiye, with little change expected in temperatures in those areas.

The weather is expected to change markedly at the start of the new week. On Oct. 12, showers are forecast across nearly the entire country, with the Black Sea coast the main exception.

Rain is forecast to persist on Oct. 13 in western Türkiye, the southeastern region and eastern parts of the country.

According to the latest assessment by the Turkish State Meteorological Service, northern and eastern parts of the country will see partly cloudy skies, while the rest will remain mostly clear. Local showers and thunderstorms are expected in inland parts of the eastern Black Sea region, northern and eastern parts of eastern Türkiye, and the provinces of Diyarbakır, Batman and Siirt.

Fog and mist are also forecast during the night and early morning in parts of the Marmara region, coastal Aegean areas, inland sections of the central and eastern Black Sea regions and eastern parts of eastern Türkiye.

Winds are expected to remain generally light to moderate, blowing mainly from the south, with northerly winds possible in some southern areas.

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