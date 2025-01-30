Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

ISTANBUL
Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve permanent price stability and accelerate the structural transformation of the economy in 2025, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

“Inflation will continue to fall while we will strengthen fiscal discipline and introduce supply-side policies to support monetary policy,” the minister said in an interview.

The economic program they have been implementing since May 2023 has yielded positive results, Şimşek stressed, adding that external vulnerabilities were reduced, the economy’s resilience was increased and macro-financial stability was strengthened in 2024.

“By successfully implementing the program, we eliminated the balance of payments risk and the risk of inflation getting out of control…In 2025, we will achieve permanent price stability,” he said.

“We will position our country among high-income countries by implementing structural reforms that will increase productivity and competitiveness for sustainable high growth and a fairer income distribution,” the minister added.

According to Şimşek, four main issues will be decisive in disinflation in 2025. “First, the lagged effect of monetary policy on inflation will be seen more clearly. Second, the decrease in the ratio of budget deficit to national will create an impact. Third, to the extent that the budget allows, we will set administered prices in line with the inflation target,” he explained.

Finally, they will support disinflation not only with demand-side policies but also with supply-side measures in many areas, such as food, housing and energy, and accelerate reforms in those areas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() 29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange

29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange
LATEST NEWS

  1. 29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange

    29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange

  2. No survivors after plane-helicopter collision outside US capital

    No survivors after plane-helicopter collision outside US capital

  3. Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

    Turkish intelligence secures release of 5 Thai hostages in Gaza: Sources

  4. Israel ban on UN agency blatantly violates int’l law, Ankara says

    Israel ban on UN agency blatantly violates int’l law, Ankara says

  5. Erdoğan: Nobody can regulate Turkish judiciary

    Erdoğan: Nobody can regulate Turkish judiciary
Recommended
German economy shrank more than expected at end of 2024

German economy shrank more than expected at end of 2024
Farmers grow fewer varieties due to high costs, climate change

Farmers grow fewer varieties due to high costs, climate change
Inflation seen accelerating to 4.29 percent in January

Inflation seen accelerating to 4.29 percent in January
Syria’s changing landscape paves way for Türkiye’s energy leadership

Syria’s changing landscape 'paves way for Türkiye’s energy leadership'
Meta posts big profit, Microsoft net income rises 10 percent

Meta posts big profit, Microsoft net income rises 10 percent
Tesla results miss estimates, citing lower vehicle prices

Tesla results miss estimates, citing lower vehicle prices
WORLD 29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange

29 released Palestinian prisoners arrive in Gaza under ceasefire exchange

A group of 29 Palestinian prisoners, freed from Israeli jails, arrived in the Gaza Strip late Thursday as part of a third batch of a prisoner exchange deal under a ceasefire agreement.
ECONOMY Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

Structural transformation to gather momentum: Şimşek

The government aims to achieve permanent price stability and accelerate the structural transformation of the economy in 2025, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said.

SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿