Spielberg to pick up lifetime honors at Berlin festival

Spielberg to pick up lifetime honors at Berlin festival

BERLIN
Spielberg to pick up lifetime honors at Berlin festival

The Berlin film festival will award Steven Spielberg a lifetime achievement prize in February and show a retrospective of the Oscar-winning director’s movies, organizers said on Nov 22.

The 73rd annual Berlinale, Europe’s first major cinema showcase of the year, called Spielberg’s more than 100 films and series “unique in the history of international cinema of the past 60 years for its immense variety.”

The U.S. director will be presented with the Honorary Golden Bear prize at a gala ceremony during the Feb. 16-26 festival, which will also screen his new semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans.”

The 75-year-old filmmaker was already awarded Germany’s Federal Order of Merit in 1998 in recognition for his Holocaust drama “Schindler’s List” and his Shoah Foundation preserving the memory of survivors.

“With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world but has also given a new meaning to the cinema as the factory of dreams,” the Berlinale’s directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said.

As the global cinema industry seeks a “new beginning” in the wake of the pandemic, “we couldn’t find a better start than the one offered by Spielberg’s great work,” they added.     

Spielberg, considered one of Hollywood’s greatest living directors, has won three Academy Awards: Best picture and best director for “Schindler’s List,” and best director again for “Saving Private Ryan.” 

He has been nominated for 19 Oscars to date and is expected to add to that tally at next year’s Academy Awards with “The Fabelmans”, starring Michelle Williams and Paul Dano.

The Berlinale ranks with Cannes and Venice among Europe’s top three film festivals.

TÜRKIYE Türkiye rejects claims of targeting US coalition forces in Syria

Türkiye rejects claims of targeting US coalition forces in Syria
MOST POPULAR

  1. Retailers may face harsher punishments

    Retailers may face harsher punishments

  2. Marine ecosystem workshop starts in Muğla

    Marine ecosystem workshop starts in Muğla

  3. Gucci parts ways with star designer Michele

    Gucci parts ways with star designer Michele

  4. Sweden hosts 2nd round NATO talks with Türkiye, Finland

    Sweden hosts 2nd round NATO talks with Türkiye, Finland

  5. Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in the cold and dark

    Ukraine battles to reconnect millions in the cold and dark
Recommended
Medusa mosaic protected from winter conditions

Medusa mosaic protected from winter conditions
European Space Agency names new astronauts

European Space Agency names new astronauts
Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75

Wilko Johnson, British rocker who defied cancer, dies at 75
Gucci parts ways with star designer Michele

Gucci parts ways with star designer Michele
Rebel dancer suddenly quits Paris Opera

Rebel dancer suddenly quits Paris Opera
Casablanca bar celebrates film classic, 80 years on

Casablanca bar celebrates film classic, 80 years on
WORLD US writer who accused Trump of rape sues for battery, defamation

US writer who accused Trump of rape sues for battery, defamation

A journalist who alleges that Donald Trump raped her in the mid-1990s filed an upgraded lawsuit on Nov. 24 under a new law that protects victims of sexual assault decades after attacks may have occurred.
ECONOMY South Korea truckers strike again, threatening supply chains

South Korea truckers strike again, threatening supply chains

South Korean truckers staged their second major strike in less than six months yesterday, in an action that could disrupt critical global supply chains in sectors from cars to steel.
SPORTS World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messis Argentina 2-1

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after scoring one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.