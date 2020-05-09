Some 800 Turkish nationals brought back amid pandemic

  • May 09 2020 10:17:00

SAMSUN, SIVAS, ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
More than 800 Turkish nationals were repatriated on May 8 from Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of
an initiative by Ankara amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A specially arranged Turkish Airlines flight with 195 Turks from the UAE landed in the Black Sea province of Samsun.

Separately, 280 Turks were evacuated from Kuwait and landed in Sivas province.

And a total of 302 were brought back from the Netherlands and sent to a dormitory in Ankara, where they will be put under a 14-day quarantine.

After routine health checks, passengers arriving from the UAE and Kuwait were quarantined at dormitories in Tokat and Sinop provinces.

Turkey has repatriated nearly 70,000 nationals from 107 nations, under instructions by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and in coordination with the foreign ministry.

