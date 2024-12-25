SMEs account for 70 percent of employment, shows TÜİK data

SMEs account for 70 percent of employment, shows TÜİK data

ANKARA
SMEs account for 70 percent of employment, shows TÜİK data

There were a total of 3.7 million small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) operating in the industry and services sectors in Türkiye in 2023, constituting 99.7 percent of all enterprises.

Companies that employ less than 250 staff and whose annual net sales revenue does not exceed 500 million Turkish Liras are defined as SMEs.

SMEs accounted for 70.5 percent of employment, 47.4 percent of total turnover and 41.6 percent of production value, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Some 36 percent of SMEs operated in the wholesale and retail trade, 15 percent in the transport and storage and 12.3 percent in the manufacturing industries.

While the average personnel cost per employee for SME enterprises was 8,000 liras in 2009, this increased to 149,000 in 2023.

SMEs accounted for 35 percent of total exports while their share in imports was 20 percent, the data showed.

Exports by those enterprises stood at $87 billion last year, up from $57 billion in 2013. Their imports climbed from $48 billion to $68 billion over the same period.

Europe was the largest export market for Turkish SMEs with 49.3 percent of their shipments going to European countries. Asian countries ranked second at 33.4 percent.

Some 91 percent of SMEs exports were manufacturing products. The shares of machinery, equipment and clothing were 11.5 percent and 10.9 percent, respectively. Textile and food products accounted for 7.5 percent of exports.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

    UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

  2. Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

    Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

  3. Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

    Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

  4. ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

    ‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

  5. Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

    Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push
Recommended
Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year
Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research

Local FMCG market expands 11 pct in 9 months: Research
‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables

‘Energy imports decline amid higher use of renewables
Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

Japan to maximize nuclear power in clean-energy push

Finland-Estonia undersea power cable hit by outage

Finland-Estonia undersea power cable hit by outage

US jackpot for Mega Millions surges past $1 billion

US jackpot for Mega Millions surges past $1 billion

Gold likely to continue bull run next year, says experts

Gold likely to continue bull run next year, says experts
WORLD UN force sounds alarm over Israeli destruction in south Lebanon

UN force sounds alarm over Israeli 'destruction' in south Lebanon

The United Nations' peacekeeping force in Lebanon expressed concern on Thursday at the "continuing" damage done by Israeli forces in the country's south despite a ceasefire in the war with Hezbollah.
ECONOMY Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Finance, insurance employees received highest pay last year

Employees working in the finance-insurance sector received the highest pay in 2023, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿