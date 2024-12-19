Şimşek visits Oman to boost economic ties

ANKARA

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek visited Muscat, the capital of Oman, on Dec. 19 for the 12th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission, according to information from the ministry.

During his official visit, Minister Şimşek met with key Omani officials, including Sayyid Asaad Al-Said, special representative of the Sultan of Oman; Qais bin Mohammed Moosa Al Yousef, minister of industry, trade, and investment promotion; and Sultan bin Salim bin Said Al Habsi, finance minister.

The meetings focused on discussing ways to enhance economic cooperation between Türkiye and Oman.

As part of the visit, a Türkiye-Oman Round Table Meeting was scheduled, bringing together private sector representatives from both countries. The event is expected to evaluate investment and trade opportunities, as well as potential joint projects.

The agenda stresses the importance both nations place on strengthening their economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration. Such high-level meetings often pave the way for increased bilateral trade, investment, and strategic partnerships.