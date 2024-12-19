Şimşek visits Oman to boost economic ties

Şimşek visits Oman to boost economic ties

ANKARA
Şimşek visits Oman to boost economic ties

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek visited Muscat, the capital of Oman, on Dec. 19 for the 12th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission, according to information from the ministry.

During his official visit, Minister Şimşek met with key Omani officials, including Sayyid Asaad Al-Said, special representative of the Sultan of Oman; Qais bin Mohammed Moosa Al Yousef, minister of industry, trade, and investment promotion; and Sultan bin Salim bin Said Al Habsi, finance minister.

The meetings focused on discussing ways to enhance economic cooperation between Türkiye and Oman.

As part of the visit, a Türkiye-Oman Round Table Meeting was scheduled, bringing together private sector representatives from both countries. The event is expected to evaluate investment and trade opportunities, as well as potential joint projects.

The agenda stresses the importance both nations place on strengthening their economic ties and exploring new avenues for collaboration. Such high-level meetings often pave the way for increased bilateral trade, investment, and strategic partnerships.

Ministry ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

LATEST NEWS

  1. Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

    Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

  2. CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison

    CHP leader visits jailed mayor, others in prison

  3. Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe

    Dozens arrested in Mersin customs probe

  4. German health system grapples with potential returns of Syrian doctors

    German health system grapples with potential returns of Syrian doctors

  5. European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye

    European Investment Bank moves to resume activities in Türkiye
Recommended
Mergers, acquisitions volume doubles in Türkiye in 2024

Mergers, acquisitions volume doubles in Türkiye in 2024
Türkiye’s external assets rise to $367 billion as of October

Türkiye’s external assets rise to $367 billion as of October
Bosnia Herzegovina buys Turkish armored vehicles for its military

Bosnia Herzegovina buys Turkish armored vehicles for its military
Amazon to produce satellite components in Türkiye

Amazon to produce satellite components in Türkiye
Türkiye to build superconducting chip facility

Türkiye to build superconducting chip facility
Musks possible meddling in UK politics stirs concern

Musk's possible meddling in UK politics stirs concern
WORLD Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka navy to aid boat of Rohingya

Sri Lanka’s navy said on Dec. 19 it was heading to aid a group of around 100 Rohingya refugees from war-torn Myanmar adrift in a fishing trawler off the Indian Ocean island.
ECONOMY Mergers, acquisitions volume doubles in Türkiye in 2024

Mergers, acquisitions volume doubles in Türkiye in 2024

The transaction volume of mergers and acquisitions in Türkiye rose to $5.5 billion from January to November, doubling from last year, according to a recent report by the KPMG Türkiye services firm.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿