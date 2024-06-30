Şimşek to meet businesspeople over new tax package

Şimşek to meet businesspeople over new tax package

ISTANBUL
Şimşek to meet businesspeople over new tax package

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek is expected to meet with representatives of major business organizations to brief them on the government’s work on a tax package.

The tax bill aims to improve efficiency in tax collection and establish a more equitable tax system.

The Finance Ministry is still working to put the final touches on the tax package, which is expected to include regulations mostly concerning industrial companies and exporters.

Representatives of the Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSİAD), Türkiye Exporters’ Assembly (TİM), the Union of Chamber and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK) and the International Investors’ Association (YASED), will attend the meeting with the Finance Minister.

Şimşek will brief business leaders on the context of the planned package, such as minimum corporate tax for multinational companies and minimum corporate and minimum income tax to increase the share of direct taxes in tax revenues.

The latest data from the Finance Ministry for the central government budget showed that overall revenues surged 101 percent in the January-May period from a year ago to 3.24 trillion Turkish liras.

Tax revenues rose by 99 percent annually to 2.73 trillion liras, with corporate tax collecting increasing 61 percent to 452 billion liras. Revenues from the value-added tax were up 176 percent to 356 billion liras, whereas special consumption tax collection rose 98 percent to 497 billion liras.

Expenditures increased 98 percent to 3.71 trilling liras.

The central government budget ran a deficit of 471 billion liras in the first five months of 2024, while the primary surplus amounted to 3.2 billion liras.

DEIK,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Eight arrested in school vice principal's murder in Kocaeli

    Eight arrested in school vice principal's murder in Kocaeli

  3. Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events

    Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events

  4. Erdoğan condemns xenophobia after alleged child abuse

    Erdoğan condemns xenophobia after alleged child abuse

  5. Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

    Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims
Recommended
Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul
Foreign reserves no longer a concern: Finance minister

Foreign reserves no longer a concern: Finance minister
Contraction in manufacturing activity continues in June

Contraction in manufacturing activity continues in June
Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris

Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris
Vote-ready UK waits to scoop up Brexit boost

Vote-ready UK waits to scoop up Brexit boost
Boeing to buy subcontractor Spirit for $4.7 billion

Boeing to buy subcontractor Spirit for $4.7 billion
Business confidence up among big Japan manufacturers

Business confidence up among big Japan manufacturers
WORLD Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Former President Evo Morales on June 30 accused his political ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce of deceiving Bolivians by staging a “self-coup” last week to earn political points among the electorate, marking a sharp downturn in an already fraught relationship.
ECONOMY Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Retail prices in Istanbul increased by 3.42 percent in June after rising 3.6 percent in the previous month, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) has shown.
SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿