Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV

Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV

LOS ANGELES
Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV

Shakira will receive the Video Vanguard Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards next month. Previous recipients include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott.

She will also perform on the VMA stage for the first time in 17 years.

The Colombian singer has won four VMAs across her career, starting with her win in the International Viewer’s Choice (Latin America North) back in 2000.

This year, she is nominated for four awards: artist of the year, best collaboration (for “XQG,” with Karol G ) and two noms in the best Latin category — for the same Karol G collab, and for her solo single, “Acróstico.”

“Shakira is a true global force who continues to inspire & influence the masses with her unique, musical prowess. She’s a trailblazer for women around the world & one of the first artists to lead the globalization of Latin music," said Bruce Gillmer, chief content officer of music at Paramount and president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount.

“Her massive impact across the musical landscape will be long lasting as she continues to create and entertain at the highest level.”

Taylor Swift tops the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nominations. She leads with eight — seven for her “Anti-Hero” music video and a nod in the artist of the year category — followed by SZA, who has six.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sept. 12.

WORLD Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14
LATEST NEWS

  1. Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

    Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

  2. Gabon army officers say election result cancelled, 'regime' ended

    Gabon army officers say election result cancelled, 'regime' ended

  3. Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with 'catastrophic' storm surge

    Idalia projected to hit Florida as Category 4 hurricane with 'catastrophic' storm surge

  4. 2 killed in Kiev as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil

    2 killed in Kiev as Russia accuses Ukraine of biggest drone attack on its soil

  5. Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV

    Shakira to receive Video Vanguard Award at MTV
Recommended
Dutch to return stolen Sri Lankan treasures

Dutch to return stolen Sri Lankan treasures
UNESCO backs removal of Uganda tombs from endangered list

UNESCO backs removal of Uganda tombs from endangered list
Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return with heavy metal tour

Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return with heavy metal tour
Climate poses high risk for Europes ski resorts

Climate poses 'high risk' for Europe's ski resorts
Live worm found in womans brain

Live worm found in woman's brain
Neolithic village discovered in France after 150 years of research

Neolithic village discovered in France after 150 years of research
WORLD Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

Australia to hold Indigenous rights referendum on Oct 14

Australia will hold a historic Indigenous rights referendum on October 14, the prime minister said Wednesday, setting up a defining moment for the nation's relationship with Aboriginal minorities.

ECONOMY Natural gas imports down in June

Natural gas imports down in June

Türkiye’s natural gas import declined by 39.2 percent in June from a year ago to 2.33 billion cubic meters, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) has informed.
SPORTS Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Djokovic, Alcaraz poised for US Open collision

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are on a U.S. Open collision course as the final Grand Slam tournament of season gets under way Monday with American teenager Coco Gauff chasing a breakthrough first major title.