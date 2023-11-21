Shakira reaches a deal with Spanish prosecutors

Shakira reaches a deal with Spanish prosecutors

BARCELONA
Shakira reaches a deal with Spanish prosecutors

Pop star Shakira agreed to a deal with Spanish authorities on the first day of a tax fraud trial in Barcelona on Monday, avoiding the risk of a prison sentence.

Shakira told the presiding magistrate, José Manuel del Amo, that she accepted the agreement reached with prosecutors. She answered “yes” to confirm her acknowledgement of six counts of failing to pay the Spanish government 14.5 million euros (about $15.8 million) in taxes between 2012 and 2014.

Under the deal, Shakira is to receive a suspended three-year sentence and a fine of 7 million euros ($7.6 million).

The trial, which would have included more than 100 witnesses over the following weeks, was instead called off after just eight minutes.

Prosecutors said in July that they would seek a prison sentence of eight years and two months and a fine of 24 million euros ($26 million) for the singer, who has won over fans worldwide for her hits in Spanish and English in different musical genres.

The case hinges on where Shakira, now 46, lived during that period. Prosecutors in Barcelona have alleged that the Colombian singer spent more than half of that period in Spain and therefore should have paid taxes on her worldwide income in the country even though her official residence was still in the Bahamas. Tax rates are much lower in the Bahamas than in Spain.

Shakira’s public relations firm said she had already paid all that she owed and an additional 3 million euros (about $3.2 million) in interest.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiyes membership bid

Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid

    Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid

  2. Bahçeli rules out any change on ‘50+1 election model’

    Bahçeli rules out any change on ‘50+1 election model’

  3. Erdoğan vows to keep Israel’s nuclear weapons on world’s agenda

    Erdoğan vows to keep Israel’s nuclear weapons on world’s agenda

  4. Diplomat, historian Bilal Şimşir dies aged 90

    Diplomat, historian Bilal Şimşir dies aged 90

  5. Optus boss quits after mass outage

    Optus boss quits after mass outage
Recommended
Hat worn by Napoleon sold for $2.1 million at an auction

Hat worn by Napoleon sold for $2.1 million at an auction
Hong Kongs Disneyland opens 1st Frozen-themed attraction

Hong Kong's Disneyland opens 1st Frozen-themed attraction
Antalya’s unique houses under restoration

Antalya’s unique houses under restoration
City of jinn: Magical myths haunt ancient Omani oasis

City of jinn': Magical myths haunt ancient Omani oasis
Paris booksellers flay call to remove them for Olympics

Paris booksellers flay call to remove them for Olympics
Returned artifacts presented in exhibition

Returned artifacts presented in exhibition
WORLD North Korea to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days

North Korea to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days

North Korea told Japan on Tuesday that it will make a third attempt to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days, prompting its neighbors to issue an urgent request for the North not to perform the launch in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
ECONOMY Optus boss quits after mass outage

Optus boss quits after mass outage

The boss of Australian telecoms provider Optus has resigned following a mass outage that cut communications to more than 10 million people, its parent group said yesterday.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.